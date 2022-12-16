ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Photos: Jobe Bryant leads Park Hills Central boys basketball past Fulton at Norm Stewart Classic

By Nate Latsch
 5 days ago

By Nate Latsch

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Jobe Bryant scored a game-high 22 points to lead Park Hills Central to a 50-35 win over Fulton on Thursday at the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena.

Bryant, a dynamic do-everything junior guard, added nine rebounds, six assists and four steals — all team highs — and was selected as the game's Most Valuable Player.

Kendall Horton added 11 points for Park Hills Central, which jumped out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and outscored the Hornets 10-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Walker Gohring led Fulton with 18 points.

Norm Stewart Classic: Park Hill Central vs. Fulton

Photos from Nate Latsch

