ComicBook
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Patti LuPone to MCU Spinoff
Marvel Studios has a plethora of new series in development that they will be releasing on Disney+ like Echo, Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again and a WandaVision spinoff focusing on Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn. Agatha: Coven of Chaos will bring back the beloved villain, played yet again by Hahn, as well as bring in some new blood like Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield Ford, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia and Joe Locke. Now it seems that the cast has added one more actress to its roster. According to Deadline, Patti Lupone is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff in an undisclosed role. The trade also notes that LuPone could be playing a witch in the series. Plot details for Agatha: Coven of Chaos are being kept under wraps, but WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is set to write and executive produce the MCU series.
ComicBook
Spider-Man 4 Producer Addresses the Status of the Sequel
It's been a year since Spider-Man: Far From Home landed in theaters and entirely upended everything audiences knew about Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and with no updates about the character's future emerging in the year since that film's release, fans have been left to speculate about what to expect for Spider-Man's future. Producer on the franchise Tom Rothman did confirm, however, that there will be a Spider-Man 4, though he denied offering any insight into what to expect from such a film and emphasized that there won't be a rush to make it happen.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Delivers Second-Best Monday Box Office of the Year
Avatar: The Way of Water has the second biggest Monday at the box office this year. In the latest returns, James Cameron's epic sequel raked in $16.2 million and sits right behind Top Gun: Maverick's bonkers $33.8 million coming off of Memorial Day. Now, Minions: The Rise of Gru was the previous silver medal winner. But, Avatar's sequel managed to squeak by its $16 million total. As it stands, The Way of Water has managed to bring in $150 million in the United States. But, across the world, the sequel is poised to pass $500 million. Not too bad for a movie that had a ton of stuff working against it. (Also had some massive breaks like being available in markets that some of the year's other heavy-hitters could claim.) Still, it will be interesting to see where Cameron's latest ends up sitting when the dust clears.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Shares Details About Bill Murray's Character
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's director is teasing Bill Murray's role in the upcoming MCU adventure. While not a ton is known about the upcoming plot to the movie, the comedian's presence has raised quite a few eyebrows online. It's not like you get an actor of that stature to play a small role in this. Reed's comments to Entertainment Weekly about the mysterious character being someone from the Quantum Realm also adds a ton of intrigue as fans don't know what to expect from Kang the Conqueror's domain down there. It feels like the Marvel villain is holding all the cards looking at that first trailer. But, Murray's character has to play a role in this somehow. He's connected to the Pym family and their dalliances in the Quantum Realm before Scott ever even entered the picture. One thing is sure, Phase 5 is starting off with a bang and the beloved comedian is right there in the middle of it. Check out what Peyton Reed had to say right here.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Has Another Massive Day at the Box Office
The wait is finally over for Avatar: The Way of Water, as the highly-anticipated sequel made its debut in theaters over the weekend. As the followup to 2009's landmark film Avatar, which remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time, a lot of stock has been put in The Way of Water's box office performance. After an impressive opening weekend, it sounds like that has carried over into the overall opening week. According to new reports, Avatar: The Way of Water is on track to get around $16 million at the box office on Monday, bringing its overall domestic total thus far to $150.1 million.
ComicBook
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Really Wants Fans To Rewatch Hawkeye
Hawkeye was released last year which means Marvel fans now have the opportunity to watch the Disney+ show every holiday season. The series took place in New York City during Christmas and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) recently talked to ComicBook.com about how "it's quite Christmas-y." In honor of the holiday season, Marvel Studios has been pushing fans to revisit the series this month. We recently saw a very cute post featuring Jolt, the pup who played Lucky the Pizza Dog, and that's not the only Hawkeye content on Marvel's official Instagram.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Releases New Season 2 Teaser
Star Wars: The Bad Batch has a brand new teaser for Season 2. In the newest clips, fans get a look at everything coming up for the characters as the world continues to expand a bit. Familiar faces with new friends all around. Next year is going to be quite a show on Disney+ when it comes to Star Wars content. The Mandalorian makes his triumphant return in March of next year and Ahsoka isn't very far behind. There's also the whispered Skeleton Crew series that Jon Watts has been working on. But, first Rex and his crew are going to have to shake things up again in the world of animation. Check out what's ahead in the official clip from Disney+ and Lucasfilm.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals Stark Sentinels Will Play Major Role In X-Men's Future
Sentinels designed by the company Tony Stark created will play a major role in the future of Marvel's mutants, including the X-Men. Last week, Marvel released Invincible Iron Man #1, the debut issue of the new Iron Man series from current X-Men writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri. The issue saw Tony Stark lose everything as Feilong, an anti-mutant industrialist, took control of Tony's company, Stark Unlimited. Feilong is now using Stark Unlimited's resources to supply the anti-mutant organization Orchis with a new model of Sentinels. Marvel confirms that these Stark Sentinels will have a major role to play in the upcoming "Fall of X" story, set for the summer of 2023.
ComicBook
The Marvels Fans Really, Really, Really Want a Trailer
Marvel's 2023 slate is as busy as ever. Things begin in February with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before Marvel Studios dominates summer with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. As it stands now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has release teaser trailers for two of its three film offerings, and fans have noticed the glaring omission.
ComicBook
John Ridley Ends His Run on Marvel's Black Panther in 2023 (Exclusive)
The March 2023 issue of Black Panther will mark the end of Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley's (12 Years a Slave) tenure on the Marvel Comics series. Ridley and Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy) launched a new volume of Black Panther in November 2021, taking over for acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates. The Black Panther comic penned by John Ridley has seen some of T'Challa's darkest secrets exposed, Wakanda tossed into a civil war, a new Wakandan hero introduced, and Black Panther kicked out of the Avengers. It all leads to a climactic conclusion in March.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Anticipated Animated Movie
Ember, the upcoming animated project from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos, has been cancelled by Netflix. The film is the latest animated title to be cut by Netflix, following Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire as well as Antiracist Baby and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten which were all scrapped earlier this year. According to Variety, the decision to scrap Ember — as well as the previously scrapped animated projects — isn't cost-related and is instead creatively driven.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Reveals First Episode Title and New Setting
When Season 3 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix next year, viewers will get to see an exciting new location from the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. According to reporting from Entertainment Weekly, the first episode of the season will be titled "Shaerrawedd," and will see Geralt and Ciri arrive in the Shaerrawedd ruins from the novel Blood of Elves. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich discussed the location's creation, and the effort that went into making sure they got it right.
ComicBook
Barbie Star Margot Robbie Promises "Everything You've Ever Dreamed Of"
Barbie star Margot Robbie says that the movie will be "everything you ever dreamed of." The Harley Quinn actress sat down with Carey Mulligan for Variety's Actors on Actors series. During their conversation, the Promising Young Woman star couldn't help but ask about the wildly-anticipated toy movie. With the trailer premiering to near-universal applause last week, a lot of fans are energized by the early returns. Besides the 2001 nod in the intro, there's also a deep love for the history of Barbie that radiates through the short teaser. Director Greta Gerwig has brought out her fastball for the IP entry. Ryan Gosling looks appropriately tan and handsome. And, all the fans are waiting for even more stills of the wild outfits. Just like them, Mulligan asked about the dream houses before seeing the clip. But, now, the full-scale of this spectacle is kind of out of the bag.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence After Justice League Star Ray Fisher Insults New DC Chief
Hours after Ray Fisher directly tweeted James Gunn regarding old tweets the latter made seemingly in support of controversial filmmaker Joss Whedon, the newly minted DC Studios executive responded to the actor. While Fisher called out Gunn's now-deleted tweets that backed the stance of Alan Tudyk, who was supporting Whedon, Gunn revealed he has his account set up to automatically delete tweets "every few months."
