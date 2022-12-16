ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

WPFO

Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man

WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Pleasant Mountain reopens after weekend without power

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- After being closed this weekend due to power outages, Pleasant Mountain is back open. The general manager says they received about 18 inches of snow during the storm. While the snow created a good base layer for skiing, he says the mountain was not able to open...
BRIDGTON, ME
WPFO

Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle

YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
YARMOUTH, ME
WPFO

South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Police search for missing Oxford County teen

WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more

FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
FRYEBURG, ME
WPFO

Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources

BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
BOWDOINHAM, ME
WPFO

Man injured in Hallowell shooting

HALLOWELL (WGME) - One man is in the hospital Sunday night after police responded to a shooting in Hallowell. The Kennebec Journal reports police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday on Second Street. Police say the victim and suspect know each other. They add that there is no...
HALLOWELL, ME
WPFO

Police searching for Oakland bank robbery suspect

OAKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Oakland Monday morning. Police say the suspect robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street around 9:50 a.m. He then left on foot. The only description police gave of the suspect is that he...
OAKLAND, ME

