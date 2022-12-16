Read full article on original website
WPFO
Community mourns loss of Maine Maritime Academy student killed in Castine crash
GARDINER (WGME) - The Gardiner community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Chase Fossett with a candle light vigil Sunday night. Fossett was one of the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a crash in Castine. A vigil was held on the MMA campus last Sunday. On Sunday...
WPFO
Maine woman seriously injured in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK (WGME) -- A South Paris woman was seriously injured after her car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Woodstock Wednesday morning, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 201 South Main Street, also known as Rt. 26. Deputies say a 45-year-old South Paris woman...
WPFO
Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man
WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
WPFO
Wanted man who escaped Sabattus standoff in November arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man, who was wanted for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes, was arrested in Waterville on Monday after escaping from a standoff in Sabattus last month, according to Maine State Police. Police say they searched a home on County Road in Waterville on Monday after...
WPFO
Pleasant Mountain reopens after weekend without power
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- After being closed this weekend due to power outages, Pleasant Mountain is back open. The general manager says they received about 18 inches of snow during the storm. While the snow created a good base layer for skiing, he says the mountain was not able to open...
WPFO
Belmont woman killed in crash after sliding on ice, hitting tree off Route 131
BELMONT (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a woman was killed after losing control of her SUV on ice and hitting a tree off Route 131 Monday morning. Police say 30-year-old Tambara Arnold of Belmont lost control and overcorrected when she hit ice on Route 131 around 8:11 a.m. Her...
WPFO
'It's rewarding': Portland bakeries offer internships to high school students
PORTLAND (WGME) -- During the pandemic, so many people battled stress and boredom by developing new hobbies. One that took off in a big way was baking. As the pandemic winds down, it appears the popularity of baking has continued even with young people. So much so that there is...
WPFO
Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle
YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
WPFO
South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
WPFO
CMP tells Oxford County customers that power should be restored by Tuesday night
OXFORD (WGME) -- For a third straight day, line crews were out in force, working to restore power from Friday’s snowstorm. The nor’easter, that carried over into Saturday, left more than 100,000 CMP customers without power in Maine. Right now, CMP is reporting thousands of customers in the...
WPFO
Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
WPFO
Police search for missing Oxford County teen
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
WPFO
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
WPFO
Preliminary Portland Bayside development plans include 804 new housing units
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A developer is releasing big plans for Portland’s Bayside area. Port Property Management told the Press Herald the plans are still in the early stages and the developer says they expect the massive project to change over time. But here's what's in the sweeping project, 13...
WPFO
Maine man accused of shooting family member in Rumford, victim in critical condition
RUMFORD (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical condition after police say he was shot by a family member in Rumford on Monday. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rt. 2 around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WPFO
Gardens Aglow voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in U.S.
BOOTHBAY (WGME) – Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow in Boothbay has been voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in the country, according to USA TODAY. USA TODAY announced the top 10 Best Botanical Gardens with Holiday Lights in the country on Monday, and...
WPFO
Portland school board addresses payroll issues in 'State of the Schools' address
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday night's annual “State of the Schools” address gave more insight into the payroll problems plaguing Portland Public Schools and how they're being solved. The superintendent cited those problems as a reason for his recent resignation. “Our payroll system has been in crisis for...
WPFO
Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
WPFO
Man injured in Hallowell shooting
HALLOWELL (WGME) - One man is in the hospital Sunday night after police responded to a shooting in Hallowell. The Kennebec Journal reports police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday on Second Street. Police say the victim and suspect know each other. They add that there is no...
WPFO
Police searching for Oakland bank robbery suspect
OAKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Oakland Monday morning. Police say the suspect robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street around 9:50 a.m. He then left on foot. The only description police gave of the suspect is that he...
