13 WHAM
City of Rochester suing gun manufacturers
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced Tuesday the city is suing several gun manufacturers, accusing them of fueling the gun violence crisis. Defendants in the case include Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Glock, Remington and Bushmaster, along with ghost gun companies including Polymer 80 and Arm or Ally. The city said the companies have manufactured or distributed thousands of guns recovered at crime scenes.
13 WHAM
Rochester City Council passes PAB reform measures
Rochester, N.Y. – City Council approved three measures Tuesday night in efforts to reform the Police Accountability Board. The measures include: mandate training requirements for both PAB staff and board members, extend the moratorium on spending and the freeze on hiring through June 2023, and shift any budgeted funds the PAB does not spend this year to other community needs such as housing & homelessness, substance abuse treatment, mental health and public safety.
13 WHAM
World of Inquiry students march to celebrate college admissions
Rochester, N.Y. — Seniors at a Rochester high school celebrated a rite of passage Tuesday. The class of 2023 at World of Inquiry School took part in the annual College March to City Hall. Participating students mailed their letters of intent to colleges, along with letters to those who...
13 WHAM
Rochester clergy leaders urge city to approve software meant to prevent police misconduct
Rochester, N.Y. — United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York announced its support of the Rochester Police Department's purchase of new software designed to predict any potential misconduct on the force. City Council is expected to vote this week on the proposal to purchase Benchmark Analytics’ First Sign...
13 WHAM
Second town hall meeting held to discuss future of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — Some members of Rochester City Council and the activist organization Metro Justice held a town hall meeting Monday night to discuss the possibility of transitioning Rochester Gas & Electric into a public utility. Proponents believe that a community-owned utility would be more affordable, as RG&E recently...
13 WHAM
Penfield holds Menorah lighting ceremony
Penfield, N.Y — Residents in Penfield celebrated the third night of Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting ceremony Tuesday night. The lighting of the candles was accompanied by music, food, and the reading of blessings. The eight days of Hanukkah began on Sunday and run through December 26th.
13 WHAM
Graduating nurses get ceremonial pin
Henrietta, N.Y. — Celebrating a wave of future caretakers as they get ready to take the next step in their careers. Bryant and Stratton college held a ceremony to honor the newest graduates from the school's nursing program. 13WHAM's photojournalist Michaela Fiato captured the sights and sounds from Saturday...
13 WHAM
Greece schools provide meals for those in need
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District teamed up with Foodlink and Lakeshore Community Church to assemble and distribute more 300 meals for those in need in the community this holiday season. The district said there's been been an uptick in families saying they need help, amid rising...
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village's last day moved up to Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — This year's Roc Holiday Village festival will end one day earlier than expected. Due to potentially dangerous winter weather conditions in the forecast, the festival's last day, scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled. Festivities are still on as scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. "While we are...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for nationwide Ponzi scheme in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man convicted of defrauding hundreds of investors out of millions of dollars in a nationwide Ponzi scheme that's being called the largest ever in Western New York has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said Christopher Parris and Perry Santillo pitched investment...
13 WHAM
Rochester man among 'Proud Boys' on trial for Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON — Jury selection is now underway in the trial of a Rochester man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Dominic Pezzola and four other members of the far-right Proud Boys group are each charged with nine counts, including seditious conspiracy, obstruction, interfering with law enforcement and damaging federal property.
13 WHAM
DOT announces ramp, lane closures near 490-590 split Tuesday
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is warning drivers that lane and ramp closures will impact a busy stretch of expressway in Rochester on Tuesday. The ramp connecting Interstate 490 East to Interstate 590 South will be closed from 10 a.m.-noon, along with 590's right...
13 WHAM
Parolee accused of making terroristic threat toward Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — A man accused of making a terroristic threat Monday toward Unity Hospital has a previous conviction for the same charge. Rochester Regional Health said a contracted worker who was fired Friday called and threatened a leader in his previous department Monday morning. The threat prompted a...
13 WHAM
40-year-old man shot on Weyl Street
Rochester, N.Y. – A 40-year-old man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was shot on Weyl Street Tuesday night. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. and discovered the victim with at least one gunshot wound. They quickly applied a tourniquet until an EMS crew arrived.
13 WHAM
Big changes later this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weather outlook for the next few days is quiet in WNY, but some bigger changes will arrive by the end of this week by Friday. For today, expect lots of clouds and some snow flurries. No snow accumulation is expected for this morning. The air temperature will move from the 20s into the lower 30s later this afternoon.
13 WHAM
Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
13 WHAM
Red Wings remember a ballpark fixture
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings are mourning the loss of longtime employee Blaise DiNardo. The team's longtime director of ballpark security died Sunday morning at age 87. DiNardo spent 60 seasons with the team, beginning in 1963. He served as ballpark security director until 2019, when he...
13 WHAM
One dead after crash on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — One person is dead this morning after a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire on Norton Street. Police said the vehicle appeared to be westbound around 3 a.m. Wednesday when it went off the road. Officers found the driver dead in the vehicle. The driver's...
13 WHAM
The year's most-requested Christmas songs in Rochester
WARM 101.3 has been providing the Rochester area with "the Holiday Gift of Music" every year during the weeks leading up to Christmas Day. While everybody has a favorite holiday song, some songs get requested to be played by the station more often than others. Pat Rivers is the host...
13 WHAM
Two sentenced for kidnapping, assault and murder back in 2020
Rochester, N.Y. — Two men have been sentenced in connection with a beating death that happened on Smith Street in February of 2020. Prosecutors say Raymond Dukes, 48, was sentenced to 20 years and William Crenshaw, 48, was sentenced to 15 years for the kidnapping, assault and murder of Tim Lewis, 59.
