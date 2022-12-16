ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

WPFO

Pleasant Mountain reopens after weekend without power

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- After being closed this weekend due to power outages, Pleasant Mountain is back open. The general manager says they received about 18 inches of snow during the storm. While the snow created a good base layer for skiing, he says the mountain was not able to open...
BRIDGTON, ME
WPFO

Man injured in possible hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Police in Old Orchard Beach say they're investigating a possible hit-and-run. Officers responded to Cascade Road, between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say they found a 44-year-old man lying on the road having suffered serious injuries. He's said to be...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
WPFO

Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle

YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
YARMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Police search for missing Oxford County teen

WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man

WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more

FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
FRYEBURG, ME
WPFO

Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources

BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
BOWDOINHAM, ME
WPFO

Man injured in Hallowell shooting

HALLOWELL (WGME) - One man is in the hospital Sunday night after police responded to a shooting in Hallowell. The Kennebec Journal reports police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday on Second Street. Police say the victim and suspect know each other. They add that there is no...
HALLOWELL, ME
WPFO

Falmouth man accused of trafficking nearly two pounds of fentanyl

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a Falmouth man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. Police say nearly two pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of the arrest. The MDEA and Portland Police Department had been investigating 62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell over the last...
FALMOUTH, ME

