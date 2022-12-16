Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes Look at ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ and More Scenes for New Wondrous Journeys Nighttime Spectacular at Disneyland
Wondrous Journeys is the newest nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland park. It will debut on January 27, 2023, as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Today, Disney released more details for the new show, including a behind the scenes look at some of the scenes and effects.
CONFIRMED: Baymax From ‘Big Hero 6’ To Fly Over Sleeping Beauty Castle for Wondrous Journeys Spectacular at Disneyland
We recently reported that a giant Baymax would fly over Sleeping Beauty Castle in the new Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland, and Disney has now confirmed this. In a release today detailing more of what guests can expect from the new show, Disney said, “And in a thrilling moment...
Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in January
Jurassic Park River Adventure in Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be closed for refurbishment starting on January 9, 2023. It will remain closed through February 3, reopening to guests on February 4, 2023. As a water ride, a winter refurbishment is pretty standard and it likely won’t see any major changes.
BREAKING: ‘NO LIMIT! Parade’ Featuring Mario Kart & Pokémon to Debut in March at Universal Studios Japan
Around a year ago, Universal Studios Japan teased their new daytime “NO LIMIT! Parade,” which will feature units for Mario Kart and Pokémon, among others. Now, the park has finally announced the parade’s debut date!. Starting on March 1, 2023, guests can enjoy the “NO LIMIT!...
VIDEO: First Preview of Soundtrack for Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular Coming to Disneyland for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the celebrations kick off at Disneyland on January 27. One of the offerings is a brand new fireworks spectacular for Disneyland park: Wondrous Journeys. This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in “an experience that...
PHOTOS: New Sign Indicates Tribute Store Will Move to New Location in Universal Studios Florida
A new sign inside the Holiday Tribute Department Store at Universal Studios Florida points to the seasonal store moving from New York to Hollywood with its next iteration. The sign is a prop flyer on the counter at the exit of the store. This is where hints to future Tribute...
Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance
Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
PHOTOS: Dudley-Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls Reopens After Extensive Refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
At the beginning of October, Dudley-Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls closed for an unplanned extensive refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This week, it finally reopened!. The log wall at the entrance to the queue is now painted orange instead of the previous red color. This was the annual refurbishment...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/20/22 (Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls Reopens, Mr. DNA Plush, Gremlins Loungefly, Minions Lunar New Year Merchandise, and More)
Greetings from the Universal Orlando Resort during one of the busiest times of the year! The holidays are right around the corner, along with the crowds. It’s a chilly day, but we’re ready to hit the parks and see what’s new today. As soon as we arrived...
Disney Vacation Club Exclusive Moonlight Magic 2023 Events to Begin at Disney California Adventure in February
Moonlight Magic, a series of exclusive events for Disney Vacation Club members, will begin for 2023 at Disney California Adventure in February. The first event will be in February 1, 2023. No details or schedules have been announced. Stay tuned to DLNT for further updates. For more Disneyland Resort news...
RUMOR: World of Color – One Will Have ‘Star Wars’ Segment Featuring ‘The Mandalorian’ & Grogu
The new World of Color — One nighttime spectacular is coming to Disney California Adventure on January 27, and it will reportedly feature a “Star Wars” segment. The “Star Wars” segment is reported to feature moments from the Skywalker Saga (yes, including the sequel trilogy) and “The Mandalorian.” Sources indicate there is an appearance from fan-favorite baby Grogu.
VIDEO: Super Nintendo World Testing Moving Figures at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal has been testing the animation of various figures in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. When guests visit the land, which opens to the public on February 17, 2023, they will be able to see moving elements on the walls above them. These include Yoshi — who was installed back in July — as well as Pokeys, toadstools, piranha plants, Koopa shells, and gold coins. The figures will spin, slide back and forth, bob up and down, and more.
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season
Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
Tokyo Disney Bans Merchandise Reselling, Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Resort Refurbs, Character Dining Returns to Cinderella’s Royal Table, & More: Daily Recap (12/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 19, 2022.
VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Testing With Audio at Magic Kingdom
We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.
New Annual Passholder and Cast Member Merchandise Available at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
D-Tech on Demand is offering a new selection of Annual Passholder and Cast Member merchandise inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament – $19.99. New for 2022, this Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament features the top of Minnie Mouse peering up from...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Earns $135M During Opening Weekend, Falls Below Projections
After a successful opening day, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has earned $135 million domestically during its opening weekend. This is below projections of $150-$175 million, but still not a small amount. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has the sixth-best domestic debut in December behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and four “Star Wars” films.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/19/22 (Triple-B Burger Debuts at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe, New 50th Anniversary Joffrey’s Cups, Long Lines, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a super chilly morning so let’s make our way around the park to warm up!. We made our way down Main Street, U.S.A. to check out what was new at the Emporium to get out of the cold for a few. There...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — EPCOT Festival of the Arts Preview, Universal Update, and Looking back at Disney Parks News of 2022!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Super Nintendo World has an opening date, DuckTales take over World Showcase, and our favorite festival is coming!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/18/2022 (Peppermint the Reindeer at The Ganachery, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Adds More Detail, Briar Rose Disney Designer Doll Debuts, & More)
Hey, howdy, hey, pals! We are beginning our day in The Ganachery at Disney Springs. Join us through today’s photo report. It’s only 10 in the morning but, we are starting our day off with a bang! New to the crew at The Ganachery, Peppermint the Reindeer, is a dark chocolate treat filled with chocolate coquito.
