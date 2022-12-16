ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Preview of Soundtrack for Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular Coming to Disneyland for Disney 100 Years of Wonder

Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the celebrations kick off at Disneyland on January 27. One of the offerings is a brand new fireworks spectacular for Disneyland park: Wondrous Journeys. This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in “an experience that...
WDW News Today

Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance

Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
WDW News Today

RUMOR: World of Color – One Will Have ‘Star Wars’ Segment Featuring ‘The Mandalorian’ & Grogu

The new World of Color — One nighttime spectacular is coming to Disney California Adventure on January 27, and it will reportedly feature a “Star Wars” segment. The “Star Wars” segment is reported to feature moments from the Skywalker Saga (yes, including the sequel trilogy) and “The Mandalorian.” Sources indicate there is an appearance from fan-favorite baby Grogu.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Super Nintendo World Testing Moving Figures at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal has been testing the animation of various figures in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. When guests visit the land, which opens to the public on February 17, 2023, they will be able to see moving elements on the walls above them. These include Yoshi — who was installed back in July — as well as Pokeys, toadstools, piranha plants, Koopa shells, and gold coins. The figures will spin, slide back and forth, bob up and down, and more.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season

Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Testing With Audio at Magic Kingdom

We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.
WDW News Today

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Earns $135M During Opening Weekend, Falls Below Projections

After a successful opening day, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has earned $135 million domestically during its opening weekend. This is below projections of $150-$175 million, but still not a small amount. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has the sixth-best domestic debut in December behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and four “Star Wars” films.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/18/2022 (Peppermint the Reindeer at The Ganachery, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Adds More Detail, Briar Rose Disney Designer Doll Debuts, & More)

Hey, howdy, hey, pals! We are beginning our day in The Ganachery at Disney Springs. Join us through today’s photo report. It’s only 10 in the morning but, we are starting our day off with a bang! New to the crew at The Ganachery, Peppermint the Reindeer, is a dark chocolate treat filled with chocolate coquito.

