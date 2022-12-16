Read full article on original website
Stephens Park | Brownsburg
Brownsburg offers families many amenities, including some of the best parks on the west side of Indianapolis. Stephens Park is a 3.2-acre park open year-round from dawn to dusk. Just down the street from Williams Park, Stephens Park offers distinctive features that set it apart and make it a unique public space to visit in Hendricks County.
Things To Do This Weekend
This is your last chance to visit many of the local holiday favorites. Get your fill of Indy’s best light displays, Santa Claus visits, and so many more holiday happenings!. Check out the Carmel Christkindlmarkt for a variety of gifts, entertainment and food. The traditional German market offers many unique shopping options from local artisans and delicious German food options like schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels, and chocolate.
Indy New Year’s Eve Events Perfect for a Date Night
Indianapolis comes alive on New Year’s Eve. What a perfect time to plan an unforgettable date night that you will be talking about all 2023. There are some amazing options around the city whether you like to have a relaxing, laidback evening or a night out with cocktails and gourmet appetizers.
AR Workshop | Where Everyone Can Craft
Quickly becoming a top contender in the DIY craft arena, the area’s newest hot spot is the AR Workshop in McCordsville. While the franchise sets certain specifics, the individual owner is able to let their personal aesthetic shine through. The owner, Kelsey, wanted a place where people could get creative, have fun and take their finished pieces home that day — a welcome change from DIY pottery or glass studios where you, the artist, have to return to retrieve your project or complete more steps to finish it.
Fun Winter Events to Add to Your Calendar
There are so many fun family events throughout Central Indiana to attend during the holidays. We’ve gathered up a list of our favorites to help you find special experiences your whole family will enjoy. Check out single-day town events, Santa visits, light displays, free museum days, or special touring performances. Spend this holiday season making memories together as a family.
Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s in Noblesville
Cabela’s in Noblesville has turned a section of their store into Santa’s Wonderland. It is the perfect place to play, craft, and visit with the big man in the red suit and it’s all FREE. Walk into the store, turn left, and go all the way down to where the boats are usually on display. You can’t miss the log cabin with Santa’s rocking chair on the porch.
The Music Playhouse
The Music Playhouse is an early childhood musical company that is sure to impress all the young children in your life. They provide music education from infancy through the elementary years. Classes introduce students to the joy of music through instruments, rhythm, dance, and singing. We visited The Music Playhouse...
December Holiday Celebrations in Indy | Chanukah, Kwanzaa & Winter Solstice
During the month of December, most people automatically think of Christmas—decorated trees and homes, pictures with Santa, and lots, and lots of events!. However, there are other holidays other than Christmas that are celebrated during the month of December. As a central Indiana native, I’ve seen our city become such an amazing melting pot over the last few years, and what better way to show our kids this diversity than with some non-Christmas events around Indy?
7 Things to Do December 2-4, 2022
We’ve been talking a lot about traditions this year. I love reliving the memories as we talk about our favorite holiday traditions. But it’s also so much fun to learn about other families’ traditions!. Do you Celebrate Saint Nicholas Day? Also called the Feast of Saint Nicholas,...
These Indy Organizations Need Your Toys | Indianapolis Toy Donations
The holiday season has arrived! Do you have the desire to help those in need and at the same time purge your home of toys that are no longer being used? Here is a list of local organizations accepting donations of new and gently used toys, along with some places where you can sell used toys around central Indiana.
Geist Waterfront Park
Major construction on Phase 1 of Fishers’ newest park has wrapped up for the year. It isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but for one evening, the community was allowed to come in and preview the grounds. Geist Waterfront Park is coming and we...
Where Your Pet Can Visit Santa in Indianapolis
It’s amazing how much a pet can change your family and become such an important member of the family. You tell yourself they’re just a pet, and before you know it you’re planning activities that include the family dog!. Pre-pup, I didn’t think dogs needed clothing, but...
Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.
