Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
Delaware braces for a surge in COVID, other illnesses following the holidays
While Delawareans may be used to navigating the holiday season during a pandemic, this year may prove to be different. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delaware and across the country, and the weeks after the holidays are likely to worsen those numbers. Dr. Rick Hong, Interim Director of...
WBOC
Changes Coming to Delaware COVID-19 Testing Site Access
DELAWARE- Delaware is making changes to its COVID-19 testing site access. Based on operational needs, the Division of Public Health's partner, Curative, has decided not to renew its testing contract with the state when it ends in the next two weeks. As a result, Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers will be Friday, Dec. 23.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Leaking chemical dropped into dumpster sends first responders to Glasgow Medical Center
A delivery to Glasgow Medical Center did not go according to plan. That led to the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, the New Castle County Hazardous Materials Decontamination Team, and New Castle County Paramedics being dispatched medical center at 2600 Glasgow Avenue, Newark. A caller from the medical center...
WGMD Radio
Monthly Covid-19 Update from Delaware Division of Public Health
New data is out related to Covid-19 data and vaccines. The latest information from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows the statewide average of new positive Covid-19 cases has increased slightly since Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased. As the holiday season continues with families gathering and traveling, DPH urges you to stay vigilant.
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
a-z-animals.com
11 Native Plants in Delaware
Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
delawarebusinessnow.com
AAA says about 1/3rd of Delawareans will travel more than 50 miles over holiday period
AAA estimates nearly more than 325,000 Delawareans, about 33% of the population, will travel 50 miles or more for the year-end holidays, an increase of 3.3% over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic levels. AAA defines the year-end holiday travel period from December 23 to January 2. “This year,...
Cape Gazette
Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles
Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
WDEL 1150AM
Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms
The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
WBOC
Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Delaware. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Delaware. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Report: Pa. hospitals seeing higher death rates from common ailments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More people are dying from some common illnesses in Pennsylvania hospitals, according to an independent state agency. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council's annual "Hospital Performance Report" compares statistics from 2021 to data collected in 2016, showing an increase in mortality rate for lung blood clots, kidney failure and diabetes.
delawarebusinessnow.com
$3 a gallon gas becomes more common in Delaware
Three-dollar-a-gallon gas is becoming more widespread in Delaware as holiday travel gets underway, AAA reported. AAA reported that the average price for regular is down to $3.07 a gallon as of Sunday. Motorists are now paying nearly $10 less for a fill-up as of Saturday when compared to the same day a month ago.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Hazardous material spill contained in Glasgow
A package carrying a high-level disinfectant leaked and was improperly discarded, leading to a hazardous materials situation in Glasgow on Tuesday. Aetna Fire officials said they responded to the Glasgow Medical Center at People's Plaza in Glasgow at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, where they were told the driver of a delivery vehicle had thrown out the chemical into a waste bin.
WDEL 1150AM
Oxford man arrested for Delaware bar shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested an Oxford, Pennsylvania, man in connection with an October shooting at a bar near Meadowood. Wilson Velez, 24, was caught on December 16, 2022, in Oxford with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police. He was extradited back to Delaware on Tuesday, December 20. Troopers said...
delawarepublic.org
Jewish Family Services is working to expand accessible mental health care in Delaware
Jewish Family Services of Delaware’s efforts to address mental health in the First State gets a boost. The organization's mental health fellowship program is receiving $3.5 in federal funding earmarked to address the state’s mental health crisis. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says there’s a good reason JFS was...
Delaware families being sent payment of up to $600
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Qualifying individuals will be receiving a tax rebate from the state. Here is everything that you need to know.
Longest-serving Superior Court judge to retire
Delaware’s longest-serving Superior Court judge will retire after 30 years on the bench, court administrators announced Wednesday. Judge William Carpenter Jr. will step down Dec. 31, 2022, he said in a letter to Gov. John Carney in October. “While it is always difficult to walk away from a job that you have found so rewarding, my time has come,” Carpenter ... Read More
southarkansassun.com
Homeowners, Renters To Receive Up To $1,658 One-Time Payments— Check If Your State Is On The List!
There are three states that American homeowners and renters should look forward to receiving up to $1,658 of one-time payments, says Shimkus. Check the list to see if yours is one of them. Across the nation, three states will receive up to $1,658 worth of one-time payments due to the...
Comments / 1