Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IFD mourns death of FDIC leader Bobby Halton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many firefighters in Indianapolis and across the Hoosier state are mourning the loss of a towering figure in their field. Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, the editor-in-chief of “Fire Engineering” magazine and the educational director for the Fire Department Instructors Conference, passed away at his home in Oklahoma on Monday, the magazine says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Power restored after 10,000 experience outage in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy. There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people. According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

IMS museum releases “Epic Drama” in time for the holidays

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has published the first book focusing on the Indianapolis 500 winning cars in its collection. The collection, which encompasses 34 cars, is the largest in the world. Visually stunning with notes and stories about each vehicle and its driver, Epic Drama: The Winning Collection of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: The Mad Griddle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mad Griddle was the featured restaurant on Monday’s “Taste Takeout” segment on “All Indiana.”. Chef Lashawndrea Bowie and Manager Lauren Taylor visited the News 8 studios to talk about the food at the live jazz bar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Male body pulled from Carmel pond

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say they found a male body in a pond in Carmel Tuesday morning. Police say he was found at 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive. Police say they’re working to confirm the identity...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Warming centers and overnight shelters open during severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a list of warming centers and overnight shelters opening in Central Indiana. The Indy Parks Family Centers will be accessible for warming stations to the public during normal business hours. Below is a list of family centers open to the public. All centers will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

2 teens dead after crashing smart car in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Tipton County. Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Rd. That is just 42 miles north of Indianapolis.
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Major winter system to begin Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hamilton County issues Travel Watch ahead of winter storm

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County Emergency Management issued a travel watch at 6 a.m. Wednesday ahead of a major winter storm system due to arrive in Indiana on Thursday. A travel watch means that conditions are a threat to public safety. Only essential travel — such as to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Quiet through Wednesday; impactful system to follow with brutal cold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a quiet, yet cold, start to the workweek. Calm weather is expected through Wednesday before an impactful system brings rain and snow chances, high winds, and dangerous cold. A Winter Storm Watch will be going into effect from Thursday evening until Saturday morning for...
INDIANA STATE

