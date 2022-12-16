Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Christian children’s author Kirk Cameron alleges racial, religious discrimination by IndyPL
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kirk Cameron, an actor and Christian children’s book author alleges the Indianapolis Public Library denied a story hour of his book “As You Grow” based on his skin color and religion. The library refutes these claims. In an open letter penned to the...
WISH-TV
IFD mourns death of FDIC leader Bobby Halton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many firefighters in Indianapolis and across the Hoosier state are mourning the loss of a towering figure in their field. Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, the editor-in-chief of “Fire Engineering” magazine and the educational director for the Fire Department Instructors Conference, passed away at his home in Oklahoma on Monday, the magazine says.
WISH-TV
Power restored after 10,000 experience outage in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy. There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people. According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in...
WISH-TV
FBI, Police hold press conference: Shooter had ‘no clear motive’ at Greenwood Park Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department and FBI held a press conference Wednesday to discuss details about the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. During the conference, police say there was “no clear motive” as to what led up to the shooter committing the crime. Throughout the investigation,...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police investigates 5 auto dealerships on south side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — KBB Auto Sales, a car dealership on the city’s south side, currently has 25 open consumer complaints and several lawsuits filed against the company, mostly involving odometer fraud. However, I-Team 8 is finding four associate auto companies are under investigation, according to the Indiana State Police.
WISH-TV
IMS museum releases “Epic Drama” in time for the holidays
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has published the first book focusing on the Indianapolis 500 winning cars in its collection. The collection, which encompasses 34 cars, is the largest in the world. Visually stunning with notes and stories about each vehicle and its driver, Epic Drama: The Winning Collection of...
WISH-TV
Newborn triplets to spend first Christmas in NICU at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Flower family received their Christmas gifts earlier than expected. Tara Flower gave birth to a set of triplets on Oct. 4. Elenore, Ari, and Frances all weighed around 2 pounds when they were born at 29 weeks and three days. Their early arrival means the...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: The Mad Griddle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mad Griddle was the featured restaurant on Monday’s “Taste Takeout” segment on “All Indiana.”. Chef Lashawndrea Bowie and Manager Lauren Taylor visited the News 8 studios to talk about the food at the live jazz bar.
WISH-TV
Bryan Lomax bringing smiles during holidays with barbershop toy drive
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bryan Lomax talked on Monday’s “All Indiana” about a barbershop toy drive still collecting new, unwrapped toys to give to children for the holidays. People can donate toys for the Lomax barber and beauty toy drive at 7350 Westhaven Drive, Suite C, Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Police: Male body pulled from Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say they found a male body in a pond in Carmel Tuesday morning. Police say he was found at 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive. Police say they’re working to confirm the identity...
WISH-TV
Warming centers and overnight shelters open during severe weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a list of warming centers and overnight shelters opening in Central Indiana. The Indy Parks Family Centers will be accessible for warming stations to the public during normal business hours. Below is a list of family centers open to the public. All centers will...
WISH-TV
New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
WISH-TV
2 teens dead after crashing smart car in Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Tipton County. Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Rd. That is just 42 miles north of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Major winter system to begin Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
WISH-TV
Winter storm watches in Indiana: flash freeze, 2-8+ inches of snow, dangerous frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous wind chill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service says. Parts of Indiana could see a “flash freeze” and from 2-8 inches of snow or more. On Tuesday afternoon,...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
WISH-TV
Docs: Indiana officer stole drugs from DEA take back box; traded drugs with eventual tipster
SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — A Spencer Police Department officer was trading drugs from the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Take Back Box in his department with an Owen County man. The same Owen County man then tipped police off, according to court docs. James Deckard, 39, was arrested and charged...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County issues Travel Watch ahead of winter storm
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County Emergency Management issued a travel watch at 6 a.m. Wednesday ahead of a major winter storm system due to arrive in Indiana on Thursday. A travel watch means that conditions are a threat to public safety. Only essential travel — such as to...
WISH-TV
Quiet through Wednesday; impactful system to follow with brutal cold
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a quiet, yet cold, start to the workweek. Calm weather is expected through Wednesday before an impactful system brings rain and snow chances, high winds, and dangerous cold. A Winter Storm Watch will be going into effect from Thursday evening until Saturday morning for...
WISH-TV
Purdue freshman Braden Smith plays wingman to the biggest story in college basketball
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At 6-foot flat, Braden Smith simply needed to come to terms with reality. Amongst the giants of college basketball’s top programs, he just didn’t fit. As the calendar turned to 2021, 99.9% percent of college basketball was sure of it. Dealing with a foot...
