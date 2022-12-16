Read full article on original website
MISD approves plan for turf field at MHS
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At December’s board meeting, the MISD board of trustees, approved accepting a donation and authorizing the installation of a turf field at Midland High School. The field, which will be built at the lot along A Street, will provide a safe environment for band practice,...
As earthquakes continue, West Texas prepares for new normal
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - For most of Martin County Sheriff John Ingram’s life, earthquakes were something that happened in California. It might be a bit too far to call it a “new normal”’ for West Texas city and county emergency response teams, but that doesn’t mean dealing and learning to deal with earthquakes isn’t top of mind.
List of warming shelters in the Permian Basin
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - As we approach colder weather, CBS7 wants to make sure the West Texas community is aware of any warming shelters in the area in case of power outages from inclement weather. To see the First Alert weather forecasts and current temperatures click here, or visit the CBS7 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
City of Odessa holiday schedules
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays. The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
Local organizations team up with Midland Education Foundation for MISD teachers school supply give-away event
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Education Foundation teamed up with local businesses, churches, and private foundations to offer a special holiday two-day event for educators across MISD. “It’s a time of giving and it’s so nice that we as teachers were thought of here in our community,” said Bunche...
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
Andrews woman killed in crash
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening. The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on […]
Ready Midland asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced from the earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ready Midland, Midland County’s Emergency Management Agency, is asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced of the 5.3 earthquake that occurred on December 16, 2022. The Damage Assessment Form can be found here: https://veoci.com/v/p/form/xhvbcqfx646k. Please note that reporting damage to Emergency Management is...
Midland Fire and Police welcome home 5-year-old after 100 day hospital stay
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 5-year-old Serenity Williams returned home today on the 100th day after being hospitalized and diagnosed with Acute Flaccid Myelitis. The Midland Fire Department, Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, and Midland High Drummers held a parade for the young girl to welcome her home. A gesture that...
5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
Midland TOPS club members dedicated to helping one another lose weight
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The TOPS club in Midland is a support group for people in the area trying to lose weight but the club doesn’t make you follow a diet plan. Members are simply there for one another, helping each other with their individual goals. A method that...
Woman dies in crash in Andrews County
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews woman is dead after a crash in Andrews County Monday evening. A Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on US 385. A Buick LeSabre carrying Misty Dorries was traveling westbound on SE 1500 and tried to cross both southbound lanes of US 385. The Buick failed to yield to the right of way to the Ford and was hit on the passenger side.
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Friday evening, deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20 year-old-male was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The Odessa Police Department was dispatched to ORMC ER in reference to a 16-year-old...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/21/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/21/22: Low clouds and fog will develop early on Wednesday with a few areas of freezing fog causing icy windshields in parts of the Permian Basin. Skies should clear some by the afternoon as temperatures stay a little chilly. A dramatic change in temperatures on Thursday as a strong Arctic cold front arrives with not only frigid temperatures but also very gusty winds and areas of blowing dust. Sub-freezing temperatures arrive early Thursday afternoon and will stay bitterly cold through the noontime hour on Christmas Eve Saturday. Please use Wednesday to take freeze precautions concerning the frigid cold snap headed our way and also prepare for strong winds.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
What you need to know about Earthquake insurance
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -With the recent number of earthquakes here in West Texas one worry to some may be, is my home covered?. Friday’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Midland was reportedly the 4th largest recorded earthquake in not just West Texas, but all of Texas. An earthquake of that...
Earthquakes Rattle Texas Fracking Region
Another earthquake above 5.0 on the Richter scale shook the oil-rich Permian Basin region of Texas on Friday. A temblor measuring 5.4 rattled West Texas at 5:35 p.m., centered 14 miles northwest of Midland. Its depth was 5.6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Three more aftershocks ranging from...
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
Parade held in Midland to welcome home 5-year-old after her three month long hospital stay
