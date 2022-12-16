Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a six-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Porterville Recorder
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51
WEST VIRGINIA (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Smith 3-6, Watson 1-3, Blacksten 0-1, Hemingway 0-3, Quinerly 0-3, Nichols 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Quinerly 1, Watson 1) Turnovers: 5 (Blacksten 1, Hemingway 1, Quinerly 1, Smith 1, Nichols 1) Steals: 10 (Quinerly 5, Hemingway 2, Diggs...
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing
Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
Porterville Recorder
Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year, $12M deal
HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley signed a one-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury. The 2023 season will be Brantley's fifth with the Astros. Last season he hit .288 with 14 doubles,...
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 95, Ohio 86
OHIO (2-8) Garnett 4-4 3-3 11, Pope 2-4 1-1 5, Dennis 3-7 0-0 7, Felder 7-11 6-7 20, Kroll 5-8 2-2 16, Jasmine Hale 2-2 1-2 5, McClure 5-10 2-2 15, Kendall Hale 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 31-50 15-17 86. KENTUCKY (8-4) Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 8-22 2-2 22,...
Porterville Recorder
Florida St. 92, Miami 85
FLORIDA ST. (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.724, FT .920. 3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Valenzuela 3-4, Gordon 2-2, Howard 1-2, Bejedi 1-1, Latson 1-3, O'Brien 1-1, Massengill 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Timpson 4, Gordon 1, Howard 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bejedi 7, Latson 3, Gordon 2, Massengill 2, Timpson 1, Valenzuela 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing
Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
Utah Utes football: 2023 recruiting class (+live updates, video)
A breakdown of the Utah Utes football program’s 2023 recruiting class.
Comments / 0