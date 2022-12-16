Read full article on original website
After Twitter Voted Him Out, Elon Musk Indicates Future Polls Could Be Restricted to 'Blue' Users
Deep in Elon Musk’s Twitter replies are the likely hints of the flailing social media CEO’s next policy change. Twitter Blue subscribers, who pay the minimum $8 a month for the privilege of a “verified” checkmark and nebulous other perks like (maybe) fewer ads, will soon be the only ones allowed to vote in important polls, according to a Monday tweet from Musk.
Twitter Suddenly Reverses Course on 'Policy' That Banned Links to Competing Social Media Sites
Twitter has once again rushed to undo an impulsive new policy less than a day after introducing it. This week’s victim: Elon Musk’s sudden decision to ban external links to other social media sites. For anyone still catching up, Twitter on Sunday published a since-deleted blog post saying...
Elon Says He'll Resign as Twitter CEO When He Finds a Successor 'Foolish Enough'
Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday night that he would resign as the CEO of Twitter... if he could find someone “foolish enough” to be his successor. The ex-richest man in the world wrote, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams.”
Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Appear to Have Very Different Views About Deep Fakes [Updated]
Update 12/21/2022: After publishing this story, Meta got back to us with a statement saying “this [the account suspensions] was done in error. the accounts have now been restored.” The account holder confirmed with Gizmodo that Meta had reinstated the accounts. One of those accounts was reactivated after nearly a month-long suspension and multiple appeals from the account holder.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Dozens of Former Twitter Employees File Complaint Alleging the Mass Layoffs 'Targeted Women'
Twitter received complaints on Tuesday from 100 former employees who accused the company of gender discrimination and illegal termination. The lawsuit was first filed earlier this month and addresses CEO Elon Musk’s decision to lay off over half the company. The lawsuit claims women were primarily targeted for layoffs and accuses the company of failing to pay the promised severance.
Documents Show Zuckerberg Once Considered Announcing They Were Investigating Cambridge Analytica
One question that has long lingered among those involved in Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal is: when did top company execs know about the UK company building psychological profiles of U.S. users, and why did they take so long to do something about it?. Zamaan Qureshi, an American University student...
