Seattle, WA

NFL World Has Conflicting Reactions to 49ers-Seahawks Uniform Matchup

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The sharp contrast of the white vs. bright green uniforms left fans with different views.

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks caused some polarizing views for the NFL world watching at home.

However, the conflicting reactions had nothing to do with the action on the field. Instead, the NFL world said a lot about the uniform matchup between the two teams.

San Francisco and Seattle both wore alternate uniforms on Thursday night. The 49ers wore their white throwback uniforms from 1994, while the Seahawks sported their bright “Action Green” uniforms, which first debuted in 2016.

Twitter was filled with the NFL world’s thoughts on the contrast of the uniforms on the field. While most people liked the 49ers’ throwback uniforms, a majority of people did not like the Seahawks highlighter green uniforms.

Here’s some of the positive reactions towards the 49ers’ all-white uniforms.

On the other hand, people weren’t too fond of the Seahawks’ combination of the lime green jerseys with the navy blue pants.

