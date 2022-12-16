Alabama Women's Basketball Finds its Groove Offensively in Win over Little Rock

With the Crimson Tide struggling to find offense recently, its win over Little Rock showed potential to be the new norm.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even in the midst of a winning streak, the Alabama women's basketball team still found it hard to score and shoot consistently, until the offense came alive in the win over Little Rock on Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide's leading scorer was freshman Karly Weathers, who had 17 points along with three rebounds and three blocks in her first game back since a wrist injury kept her to a limited role.

"Nobody has seen the past three weeks," Weathers said after the game. "The way my teammates and coaches have encouraged me to get back to where I was tonight. I would be nothing without them."

The Alabama offense also had good contributions from a familiar name as Brittany Davis had 16 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

An unsung hero of the game tonight was Sarah Ashlee Barker. With only four points, she contributed nine rebounds, one steal, and a block to help the Crimson Tide in needed areas.

"I haven't been the friendliest with rebounds, but that's how we start our transition game," Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry said. "When you can impact the stat sheet a lot differently, I just thought [Barker] was a lot more active.

"She's been trying to figure things out and she figured it out tonight."

The Alabama offense was able to get out in its normal transition game. The Crimson Tide had 23 layups, in comparison to just nine in its last game against Southern Miss.

The Crimson Tide also had six more offensive rebounds than Southern Miss.

This was a large part as to why Alabama was able to score at a much more efficient rate. Both Southern Miss and Little Rock like to slow the ball down and work the clock. The Crimson Tide responded to that poorly in the Southern Miss game, but was able to get out in fast breaks against Little Rock.

The defense stepped up with nine steals.

Alabama improved to 8-2, with just three more non-conference games left to play beginning with Norfolk State on Sunday.

"This is another opportunity for us to play a really talented team ... we need everybody to come out and support us on Sunday," Curry said.

