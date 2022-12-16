LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

