Sanford, FL

fox35orlando.com

SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police

MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
MAITLAND, FL
WESH

Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested for Osceola County homicide

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has made arrests for a homicide that occurred on Oct. 11. According to investigators, five people accused of being involved with a homicide on Henry J. Avenue in St. Cloud were taken into custody. Sheriff Marcos Lopez provided additional details...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 4 injured after truck crashes into Orlando bar

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police said a truck crashed into a bar on Sunday. Forty-five-year-old Jackson Click said it was an accident as he bonded out of the Orange County jail. He's accused of driving drunk and slamming into the Hideaway Sports Bar Sunday evening around 6 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of shooting driver during road rage incident arrested

OCALA, Fla. - A man suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage incident in Central Florida has been arrested. Ocala police arrested Marquis Browdy, 33. According to authorities, the incident between Browdy and the other driver happened on W State Road 40 near SW 60th Ave. in Ocala this week.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle between Lake Mary, Sanford stations

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LAKE MARY, FL
WESH

2 people found dead inside Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday. Officers arrived to the home on Floral Drive for a well-being check at about 5:30 p.m. When they got there, officers say they found the two people inside dead. The department is still investigating. It's...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

