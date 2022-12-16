Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
click orlando
17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy walking along Interstate 95 in Brevard County was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Wickham Road around 4:17 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. FHP...
Man in standoff with police wanted to ‘get high' before surrendering
A man wanted by police allegedly barricaded himself inside a Florida home because he wanted to get high on his birthday before surrendering to police.
Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is dead after getting hit by a car in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 at CR-509 (Wickham Road). Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound when the 17-year-old pedestrian, on the east shoulder,...
click orlando
Killer’s fingerprint leads to 5 arrests in Osceola shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of five people Wednesday months after a man was shot and killed in a violent home invasion near St. Cloud. Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave.,...
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
WESH
Police: 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police said a shooting on Wednesday left a teenager injured. Around 1:22 a.m., a shooting on the 5000 block of Long Road was reported. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition and...
fox35orlando.com
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police
MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
SunRail train crashes into SUV at railroad crossing in Maitland
MAITLAND, Fla. — Police in Maitland said a SunRail commuter train collided with an SUV on Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Maitland and Horatio avenues. Officers said the train struck the SUV at the track crossing near the intersection. Large signs in the...
Orlando police investigate the death of a couple after apparent murder-suicide inside their home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested for Osceola County homicide
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has made arrests for a homicide that occurred on Oct. 11. According to investigators, five people accused of being involved with a homicide on Henry J. Avenue in St. Cloud were taken into custody. Sheriff Marcos Lopez provided additional details...
WESH
Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
WESH
Police: 4 injured after truck crashes into Orlando bar
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police said a truck crashed into a bar on Sunday. Forty-five-year-old Jackson Click said it was an accident as he bonded out of the Orange County jail. He's accused of driving drunk and slamming into the Hideaway Sports Bar Sunday evening around 6 p.m.
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of shooting driver during road rage incident arrested
OCALA, Fla. - A man suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage incident in Central Florida has been arrested. Ocala police arrested Marquis Browdy, 33. According to authorities, the incident between Browdy and the other driver happened on W State Road 40 near SW 60th Ave. in Ocala this week.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
WESH
2 people found dead inside Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday. Officers arrived to the home on Floral Drive for a well-being check at about 5:30 p.m. When they got there, officers say they found the two people inside dead. The department is still investigating. It's...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
click orlando
Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando GameStop burglary: Surveillance video shows suspects crash SUV into store
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police released new videos Tuesday in an effort to find the suspects accused of burglarizing a GameStop store in Orlando Monday morning. In the security footage provided by the Orlando Police Department, a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV can be seen being driven backward through the store's front glass.
Comments / 0