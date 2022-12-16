Read full article on original website
DACC to be Closed Thursday, December 22nd
Expected harsh weather conditions have prompted Danville Area Community College to announce the college will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. No decision has been made yet on whether the college will also be closed on Friday. Students and employees are being told they should monitor their DACC email,...
Danville Public Library Rolling with Winter Reading Program, and “Goosebumps” Program
The Danville Public Library is rolling with programs to keep kids and families reading this winter. The Winter Reading Program runs through January 31st, as Katie Anderson and Jessica Augustson recently visited Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show. AUDIO: We use a program called Beanstack. If you just...
Danville Police Probationary Officers Take Next Step in Training
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Congratulations to DPD Probationary Officers Caleb Finley, Christian McMilleon, and Kendl Gulick! The officers graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute on December 15th following a strenuous 14 week, 560 hour BLE curriculum. They have begun DPD’s 15-week Field Training Program in which they will continue their education on DPD policies, regulations, procedures, and service to our community.”
Three Incumbents, Three Challengers, File for District 118 School Board Positions
With the filing period over, the list of Danville District 118 School Board candidates in the upcoming April 4th Consolidated Election is complete, barring any objections filed. Four of the seven District 118 School Board seats are up for election this time around, with the other three coming up in the 2025 Consolidated Election.
Liya Hussmann Rogers: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The Following is this Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Many know the name Liya Hussmann Rogers when it pertains to law, but this kind-hearted woman has made a name for herself in a multitude of ways. This week’s nominee shows she has dedication to the community for the long haul. Liya is a 5th generation Danville High School graduate who knew she was going to law school before she received her High School diploma. She traveled to Peoria and Chicago for years to gear up with a law degree, and went on to serve the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office for 11 years in various roles including everything from volunteering to working as a program advocate, legal secretary, and Asst. State’s Attorney.
First Responders Children’s Foundation Joins Rossville Police Department to Deliver Toys
THE FOLLOWING IS A FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION RELEASE. New York – Dec. 19… First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) has partnered with the Rossville Police Department to bring toys to children in need as part of the Foundation’s Toy Express, a national holiday program that delivers toys to children in 200 cities across the United States, with a focus on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty. Toys are also sent to public safety agencies and hospitals to help first responders build positive relationships in the communities they serve.
Toys for Tots Distribution Underway; STUFFED ANIMALS NEEDED FOR WED MORNING DEC 21st Session
(Above) Members of Danville High School’s Hispanic Leadership Club, including DHS graduate former club members, take time to volunteer at the Toys for Tots Distribution in Danville’s St. James United Methodist Church. Tues Dec 20th, 2:40 PM. It’s one day down and one to go at this year’s...
Danville City Council Approves Budget; Mayor Talks about John Dreher
It was a smooth evening at Tuesday’s Danville City Council meeting, as the new fiscal year 2023-24 budget was approved unanimously, with Sherry Pickering and Heidi Wilson absent due to illnesses. Some of the budget items we reported on previously included 85 percent of projected tax revenue from the new Golden Nugget Casino going to pension payouts for retired police and firefighters; along with the new pool fund for the planned Garfield Park pool being built with ARPA money, which will set aside money specifically for pool maintenance.
Volunteers Brave Bitter Cold to Place Wreaths
Dozens of people braved temperatures in the mid-twenties Saturday to place wreaths at the National VA Cemetery in Danville. This year there were 4,000 wreaths placed on graves as part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’ program. The wreaths received a police and fire escort on Friday as they...
Salvation Army Red Kettle ‘Love Beyond Christmas’ Campaign to Run Thru January
December 20, 2022 – The Salvation Army of Vermilion County has met 82% of the 2022 Red Kettle Goal as of Tuesday, Dec.20th. The organization has raised $30,476 in red kettle donations so far this season. The Red Kettle goal makes up nearly 35% of the organization’s entire Christmas...
Danville Firefighters Investigating Incident in 700 Block of Chandler Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. At 5:43 PM last night December 19, 2022 Danville Firefighters were dispatchedto the 700 Block of Chandler Street for a report of smoke and flames from a garage. First arriving firefighters seen smoke from behind 707 Chandler Street. Upon investigation they found...
Significant Winter Storm to Impact Our Region
A significant winter storm will be impacting Illinois and Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service says the exact storm track and where...
I-74 Re-Opens After 3 Vehicle Crash Near Tilton
>>>> UPDATE: ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT THE SCENE IN THE FOLLOWING NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN CLEARED. TRAFFIC IS MOVING NORMALLY THROUGH THE AREA AGAIN. <<<<<. State police, Vermilion County Sherriff’s, and Tilton Police Departments are on the scene of a 3 vehicle crash on I-74 eastbound at milepost 215, Danville. The roadway is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted onto North G Street. Please use caution and seek alternate route until roadway is cleared of debris.
Extreme Cold Coming; Use Common Sense with Animals, It’s the Law
With all the extreme cold and harsh winter weather headed our way, Ann Puzey from the Vermilion County Animal Shelter says it must be remembered that a certain state law on cruel treatment of animals was updated in the last couple years; and if animal officers, who will be out and about, spot an animal in distress due to extreme cold and weather conditions, they can take that animal away and give it proper shelter.
Deceased Driver in High Speed Chase Crash Identified as 24-Year-Old Danville Man
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that aearly morningsingle vehicle accident on Seminary Street in Danvilleclaimed the life of a 24 year old Danville man. The victim has been identified as Johnathon C. Gilbert. The accident occurred on December 19, 2022 approximately 12:25 a.m.
Winter Storm WARNING Issued
Alert: Winter Storm Warning until 06:00AM Saturday. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph resulting in blowing and drifting snow. Visibility a quarter mile or less at times. Wind chill values as low as 30 below zero. *...
Winter Storm Watch Now Called for THURSDAY EVENING thru LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
The Following is from the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR VERMILION COUNTY FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday night. Blizzard conditions will be possible with snow amounts of 3 inches or greater and wind gusts as high as 55 mph likely. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are expected Thursday night through Saturday morning.
Driver in Car Reported Stolen from Tilton Dies in Crash after High Speed Chase
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 12/19/22 around 12:25 am, a Danville Police Officer was traveling east bound on Main St when he observed a black colored Mercedes sedan traveling west bound driving erratically and at a high rate of speed in the area of Main St and Fairweight St. The officer turned his vehicle around in an effort to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of the Mercedes. As the officer was conducting a U-turn, the Mercedes quickly turned north bound onto Griffin St and crashed the vehicle into the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of N. Griffin St.
