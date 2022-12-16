Read full article on original website
Report: Woman at Bay Area university library had replica gun
A San Jose State University library was evacuated on Wednesday, officials said.
SFGate
3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In East Bay
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay on Wednesday morning. The quake struck at 8:34 a.m. and was centered 2 kilometers northeast of San Leandro. No other details were immediately available. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
SFGate
Fire Crews Fight Residential Fire On Castro Street, Public Asked To Avoid Area
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco firefighters advised the public to avoid the area of 1150 Castro St. Wednesday morning, as they fight a residential fire. The fire broke out at a three-story house at about 4:38 a.m. and spread to all three floors, according to a statement from the fire department.
The best places to eat between San Francisco and Los Angeles
The classic California road trip isn't complete without a bite to eat.
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
A week before holidays, SFUSD tells 750 workers they might've been overpaid
"It's a gut punch," an SFUSD teacher said. "There's no confidence they're paying us correctly."
SFGate
154-year-old California university to close next year
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced...
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
Man shot and killed near busy San Francisco BART station plaza
Two suspects are at large, a BART spokesperson told SFGATE.
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
SFGate
Holy Names University closing after 154 years due to declining enrollment, rising costs
Holy Names University in Oakland will close after spring semester in 2023 due to declining enrollment and other struggles, officials with the 154-year-old school said Monday. Students will have the option to continue studies at Dominican University of California and graduate on schedule, and the school said faculty and staff will have the chance to work at its San Rafael campus.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department. Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
SFGate
3 Injured In 2 Weekend Shootings
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police are investigating two shootings that left three injured over the weekend. Two people were wounded around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in the Hoover Foster neighborhood of West Oakland. Police were alerted to the shootings by the city's gunshot detection system....
Oakland bar and concert venue Starline Social Club announces closure
Its last day in operation will be New Year's Eve.
SFGate
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF
ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
Bay Area student-athlete dies in snowstorm
"Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included."
SFGate
Fatal Wreck Sunday Morning Leaves 1 Dead
One person died in a traffic collision in San Jose early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 85, just south of State Route 87. A 2017 Alfa Romeo veered off...
