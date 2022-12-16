ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In East Bay

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay on Wednesday morning. The quake struck at 8:34 a.m. and was centered 2 kilometers northeast of San Leandro. No other details were immediately available. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

154-year-old California university to close next year

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Holy Names University closing after 154 years due to declining enrollment, rising costs

Holy Names University in Oakland will close after spring semester in 2023 due to declining enrollment and other struggles, officials with the 154-year-old school said Monday. Students will have the option to continue studies at Dominican University of California and graduate on schedule, and the school said faculty and staff will have the chance to work at its San Rafael campus.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit

Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department.  Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

3 Injured In 2 Weekend Shootings

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police are investigating two shootings that left three injured over the weekend. Two people were wounded around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in the Hoover Foster neighborhood of West Oakland. Police were alerted to the shootings by the city's gunshot detection system....
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF

ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
ALAMEDA, CA
SFGate

Fatal Wreck Sunday Morning Leaves 1 Dead

One person died in a traffic collision in San Jose early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 85, just south of State Route 87. A 2017 Alfa Romeo veered off...
SAN JOSE, CA

