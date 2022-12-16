Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC to be Closed Thursday, December 22nd
Expected harsh weather conditions have prompted Danville Area Community College to announce the college will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. No decision has been made yet on whether the college will also be closed on Friday. Students and employees are being told they should monitor their DACC email,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville City Council Approves Budget; Mayor Talks about John Dreher
It was a smooth evening at Tuesday’s Danville City Council meeting, as the new fiscal year 2023-24 budget was approved unanimously, with Sherry Pickering and Heidi Wilson absent due to illnesses. Some of the budget items we reported on previously included 85 percent of projected tax revenue from the new Golden Nugget Casino going to pension payouts for retired police and firefighters; along with the new pool fund for the planned Garfield Park pool being built with ARPA money, which will set aside money specifically for pool maintenance.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Probationary Officers Take Next Step in Training
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Congratulations to DPD Probationary Officers Caleb Finley, Christian McMilleon, and Kendl Gulick! The officers graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute on December 15th following a strenuous 14 week, 560 hour BLE curriculum. They have begun DPD’s 15-week Field Training Program in which they will continue their education on DPD policies, regulations, procedures, and service to our community.”
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Incumbents, Three Challengers, File for District 118 School Board Positions
With the filing period over, the list of Danville District 118 School Board candidates in the upcoming April 4th Consolidated Election is complete, barring any objections filed. Four of the seven District 118 School Board seats are up for election this time around, with the other three coming up in the 2025 Consolidated Election.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Liya Hussmann Rogers: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The Following is this Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Many know the name Liya Hussmann Rogers when it pertains to law, but this kind-hearted woman has made a name for herself in a multitude of ways. This week’s nominee shows she has dedication to the community for the long haul. Liya is a 5th generation Danville High School graduate who knew she was going to law school before she received her High School diploma. She traveled to Peoria and Chicago for years to gear up with a law degree, and went on to serve the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office for 11 years in various roles including everything from volunteering to working as a program advocate, legal secretary, and Asst. State’s Attorney.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Library Rolling with Winter Reading Program, and “Goosebumps” Program
The Danville Public Library is rolling with programs to keep kids and families reading this winter. The Winter Reading Program runs through January 31st, as Katie Anderson and Jessica Augustson recently visited Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show. AUDIO: We use a program called Beanstack. If you just...
cu-citizenaccess.org
Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers
Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Toys for Tots Distribution Underway; STUFFED ANIMALS NEEDED FOR WED MORNING DEC 21st Session
(Above) Members of Danville High School’s Hispanic Leadership Club, including DHS graduate former club members, take time to volunteer at the Toys for Tots Distribution in Danville’s St. James United Methodist Church. Tues Dec 20th, 2:40 PM. It’s one day down and one to go at this year’s...
whporadio.com
Hoopeston Area High School Announces Hoopeston Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Hoopeston Area High School plans to induct ten individuals into the Athletic Hall of Fame. The class of 2023 induction ceremony will take place between the JV and Varsity boys' basketball games versus Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday, January 27th. Being inducted into the hall of fame are former athletes Jon Drollinger, Lowell Hall, Barney Kirts, Lauren (Houmes) Leigh, Ernie Linares, Kristin McBride, Kristi (Shaffer) Phillips, and Donald Warner. Former coach Rich Stipp and fan/contributor Mark Swim are also being inducted. A reception will be held in the high school cafeteria to meet the new Inductees following the ceremony. The public is invited to attend this celebration of the Hoopeston Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2023.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
First Responders Children’s Foundation Joins Rossville Police Department to Deliver Toys
THE FOLLOWING IS A FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION RELEASE. New York – Dec. 19… First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) has partnered with the Rossville Police Department to bring toys to children in need as part of the Foundation’s Toy Express, a national holiday program that delivers toys to children in 200 cities across the United States, with a focus on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty. Toys are also sent to public safety agencies and hospitals to help first responders build positive relationships in the communities they serve.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Iron Mike’s Welcomes New Ownership
Congratulations to Nichole Lesko – new owner of Iron Mike’s Bar & Grill located at 2511 Georgetown Road! Monday, December 19th, Nichole cut the ribbon with Vermilion Advantage CEO, Tim Dudley, Chamber Director, Nicole Van Hyfte, and community supporters for their grand opening at 2pm. Festivities will continue...
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced for murder of teens in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The second of four individuals has been sentenced for the murders of two teens in Vermilion County. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison for the murders, of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, Illinois, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville, Illinois.
Missing macaws, owner concerned amid impending winter storm in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two macaws have gone missing from their home in south Champaign County, and their owner is asking for help finding them before the impending winter storm arrives. The macaws, a type of tropical parrot, were last seen by their pet sitter when owner Ken Welle arrived back home on Dec. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle ‘Love Beyond Christmas’ Campaign to Run Thru January
December 20, 2022 – The Salvation Army of Vermilion County has met 82% of the 2022 Red Kettle Goal as of Tuesday, Dec.20th. The organization has raised $30,476 in red kettle donations so far this season. The Red Kettle goal makes up nearly 35% of the organization’s entire Christmas...
Central Illinois prepares for first snow storm of the season
MANSFIELD, Ill. — As you get ready for a white Christmas, public works crews are doing the same. Some officials are worried about the freezing potential and icy roads. What we see later on this week will be very reminiscent of what we saw earlier this year. And towns are hoping the prior experience could […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Firefighters Investigating Incident in 700 Block of Chandler Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. At 5:43 PM last night December 19, 2022 Danville Firefighters were dispatchedto the 700 Block of Chandler Street for a report of smoke and flames from a garage. First arriving firefighters seen smoke from behind 707 Chandler Street. Upon investigation they found...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
State Police: I-74 in Vermilion County open again after crash
Update 11:51 a.m. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 has reopened, State Police officials said. There is currently no word about any injuries that were caused by the crash. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a three-vehicle crash in Tilton, State Police officials said. The crash happened at […]
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
Sheriff’s Office offers package tips as U of I Police report theft increase
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As Christmas approaches, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is offering homeowners and renters some advice to deter porch pirates from stealing their packages. This comes as the University of Illinois Police Department is starting to report more package thefts on campus. In its latest report on Monday, the UIPD reported two […]
