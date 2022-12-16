ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC to be Closed Thursday, December 22nd

Expected harsh weather conditions have prompted Danville Area Community College to announce the college will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. No decision has been made yet on whether the college will also be closed on Friday. Students and employees are being told they should monitor their DACC email,...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville City Council Approves Budget; Mayor Talks about John Dreher

It was a smooth evening at Tuesday’s Danville City Council meeting, as the new fiscal year 2023-24 budget was approved unanimously, with Sherry Pickering and Heidi Wilson absent due to illnesses. Some of the budget items we reported on previously included 85 percent of projected tax revenue from the new Golden Nugget Casino going to pension payouts for retired police and firefighters; along with the new pool fund for the planned Garfield Park pool being built with ARPA money, which will set aside money specifically for pool maintenance.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Police Probationary Officers Take Next Step in Training

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Congratulations to DPD Probationary Officers Caleb Finley, Christian McMilleon, and Kendl Gulick! The officers graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute on December 15th following a strenuous 14 week, 560 hour BLE curriculum. They have begun DPD’s 15-week Field Training Program in which they will continue their education on DPD policies, regulations, procedures, and service to our community.”
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Three Incumbents, Three Challengers, File for District 118 School Board Positions

With the filing period over, the list of Danville District 118 School Board candidates in the upcoming April 4th Consolidated Election is complete, barring any objections filed. Four of the seven District 118 School Board seats are up for election this time around, with the other three coming up in the 2025 Consolidated Election.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Liya Hussmann Rogers: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree

The Following is this Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Many know the name Liya Hussmann Rogers when it pertains to law, but this kind-hearted woman has made a name for herself in a multitude of ways. This week’s nominee shows she has dedication to the community for the long haul. Liya is a 5th generation Danville High School graduate who knew she was going to law school before she received her High School diploma. She traveled to Peoria and Chicago for years to gear up with a law degree, and went on to serve the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office for 11 years in various roles including everything from volunteering to working as a program advocate, legal secretary, and Asst. State’s Attorney.
DANVILLE, IL
cu-citizenaccess.org

Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers

Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
whporadio.com

Hoopeston Area High School Announces Hoopeston Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Hoopeston Area High School plans to induct ten individuals into the Athletic Hall of Fame. The class of 2023 induction ceremony will take place between the JV and Varsity boys' basketball games versus Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday, January 27th. Being inducted into the hall of fame are former athletes Jon Drollinger, Lowell Hall, Barney Kirts, Lauren (Houmes) Leigh, Ernie Linares, Kristin McBride, Kristi (Shaffer) Phillips, and Donald Warner. Former coach Rich Stipp and fan/contributor Mark Swim are also being inducted. A reception will be held in the high school cafeteria to meet the new Inductees following the ceremony. The public is invited to attend this celebration of the Hoopeston Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2023.
HOOPESTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

First Responders Children’s Foundation Joins Rossville Police Department to Deliver Toys

THE FOLLOWING IS A FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION RELEASE. New York – Dec. 19… First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) has partnered with the Rossville Police Department to bring toys to children in need as part of the Foundation’s Toy Express, a national holiday program that delivers toys to children in 200 cities across the United States, with a focus on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty. Toys are also sent to public safety agencies and hospitals to help first responders build positive relationships in the communities they serve.
ROSSVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Iron Mike’s Welcomes New Ownership

Congratulations to Nichole Lesko – new owner of Iron Mike’s Bar & Grill located at 2511 Georgetown Road! Monday, December 19th, Nichole cut the ribbon with Vermilion Advantage CEO, Tim Dudley, Chamber Director, Nicole Van Hyfte, and community supporters for their grand opening at 2pm. Festivities will continue...
VERMILION, IL
newschannel20.com

Man sentenced for murder of teens in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The second of four individuals has been sentenced for the murders of two teens in Vermilion County. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison for the murders, of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, Illinois, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville, Illinois.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois prepares for first snow storm of the season

MANSFIELD, Ill. — As you get ready for a white Christmas, public works crews are doing the same. Some officials are worried about the freezing potential and icy roads. What we see later on this week will be very reminiscent of what we saw earlier this year. And towns are hoping the prior experience could […]
MANSFIELD, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Firefighters Investigating Incident in 700 Block of Chandler Street

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. At 5:43 PM last night December 19, 2022 Danville Firefighters were dispatchedto the 700 Block of Chandler Street for a report of smoke and flames from a garage. First arriving firefighters seen smoke from behind 707 Chandler Street. Upon investigation they found...
DANVILLE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

State Police: I-74 in Vermilion County open again after crash

Update 11:51 a.m. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 has reopened, State Police officials said. There is currently no word about any injuries that were caused by the crash. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a three-vehicle crash in Tilton, State Police officials said. The crash happened at […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL

