PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree

Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over Palm Beach County and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said. "How could you do this to us? It's finally on the market, and we want to get it sold," Beth...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Woman shot dead in Belle Glade

A woman was gunned down Monday morning in Belle Glade, deputies said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of W Avenue A. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the female victim dead at the scene. Another...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say

It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash. An arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol said Holder was driving with a blood alcohol content of .23, nearly triple the legal limit, when he drove into the wrong lanes on Dixie Highway and Grafton Avenue, sideswiped a Jeep, and hit a Cadillac head-on.
FORT PIERCE, FL
New Brightline station in Boca Raton begins service

South Florida residents will now have another way to travel throughout the state. Brightline service begins Wednesday at two new train stations, one in Boca Raton and another in Aventura. The Boca Raton station, located at 101 NW Fourth Street, just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and...
BOCA RATON, FL
PBSO arrests driver of fatal crash involving motorcyclist

A 44-year-old woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence is behind bars. The arrest comes nearly two months after the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was driving a Toyota Highlander during the early morning hours on Oct. 30. According...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Police: 56 people arrested after 7-month-long investigation

Police in Riviera Beach said a seven-month-long undercover investigation into drug activity in the city has resulted in the arrest of dozens of people. Known as "Operation Time Capsule," the investigation was sparked by community complaints about street-level drug activity in Riviera Beach. Police said the operation targeted drug dealers...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Road projects scheduled in Palm Beach County as communities grow

Twenty road projects are on the books for 2023 in Palm Beach County. In the next five years, county engineers plan to make road expansions, intersection improvements and several pedestrian safety initiatives to keep up with growing traffic demands. However, plans to relieve major congestion on Northlake Boulevard west of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway

One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning. The boat caught fire at around 9 a.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway, near the Boca Raton Beach Club at 900 S Ocean Blvd. WPTV viewer Mark Weingarden captured video of smoke billowing from the boat before...
BOCA RATON, FL
Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County

A popular beach is reopening to the public today. One of our area's favorite beaches is reopening to the public today. Bathtub Beach on Hutchinson Island South has been closed since early November. Hurricane Nicole caused flooding along MacArthur Boulevard. The county's Coastal Engineering Division added sand to reinforce the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Recipes for Success training underserved workers for culinary jobs

Preparing people for successful careers as entrepreneurs or employees in the culinary industry is one of the mission of Recipes for Success. "Recipes for Success is a culinary training program designed to break the cycle of under an unemployment in Palm Beach County by matching clients with available jobs in the culinary industry," said Christine Raymond, the executive director and general counsel for Extraordinary Charities.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Jason Candle, Toledo hold off Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton has been good to Jason Candle. Toledo overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit and then held on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to defeat reeling Liberty 21-19 at FAU Stadium. It was the first bowl victory for Toledo (9-5) since Candle made his head coaching debut on the same field in 2015.
BOCA RATON, FL

