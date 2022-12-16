Read full article on original website
wflx.com
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over Palm Beach County and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said. "How could you do this to us? It's finally on the market, and we want to get it sold," Beth...
wflx.com
Woman shot dead in Belle Glade
A woman was gunned down Monday morning in Belle Glade, deputies said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of W Avenue A. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the female victim dead at the scene. Another...
wflx.com
Pet therapy helps patients at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Relief on four legs is making its way into the lives of patients at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. The reactions to seeing a therapy dog walking down the halls is usually always the same, but it still never gets old. Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center started its pet therapy...
wflx.com
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say
It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash. An arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol said Holder was driving with a blood alcohol content of .23, nearly triple the legal limit, when he drove into the wrong lanes on Dixie Highway and Grafton Avenue, sideswiped a Jeep, and hit a Cadillac head-on.
wflx.com
New Brightline station in Boca Raton begins service
South Florida residents will now have another way to travel throughout the state. Brightline service begins Wednesday at two new train stations, one in Boca Raton and another in Aventura. The Boca Raton station, located at 101 NW Fourth Street, just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County to invest millions in sand restoration along coastline
Millions will be spent on sand on Palm Beach County’s coastline to repair the damage and fix a public safety hazard caused by Hurricane Nicole. Hurricane Nicole significantly depleted sand from dunes on Singer Island and other parts of Palm Beach County. About 102,000 cubic yards of sand, or...
wflx.com
Coast Guard searching for 9 suspected Cuban migrants off Lake Worth Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday searched for nine suspected Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off the Palm Beach County coast over the weekend, authorities said. According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued a person around 3:30 p.m. Sunday off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor — who is...
wflx.com
PBSO arrests driver of fatal crash involving motorcyclist
A 44-year-old woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence is behind bars. The arrest comes nearly two months after the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was driving a Toyota Highlander during the early morning hours on Oct. 30. According...
wflx.com
Arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash involving golf cart in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police on Monday announced an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart back in August. Police said Willie Joe Shannon Jr., 57, was driving a black Mercedes Benz vehicle on Aug. 16 on the Blue Heron Bridge when he hit Troy Lowry, who was riding in a golf cart.
wflx.com
Police: 56 people arrested after 7-month-long investigation
Police in Riviera Beach said a seven-month-long undercover investigation into drug activity in the city has resulted in the arrest of dozens of people. Known as "Operation Time Capsule," the investigation was sparked by community complaints about street-level drug activity in Riviera Beach. Police said the operation targeted drug dealers...
wflx.com
Road projects scheduled in Palm Beach County as communities grow
Twenty road projects are on the books for 2023 in Palm Beach County. In the next five years, county engineers plan to make road expansions, intersection improvements and several pedestrian safety initiatives to keep up with growing traffic demands. However, plans to relieve major congestion on Northlake Boulevard west of...
wflx.com
Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway
One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning. The boat caught fire at around 9 a.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway, near the Boca Raton Beach Club at 900 S Ocean Blvd. WPTV viewer Mark Weingarden captured video of smoke billowing from the boat before...
wflx.com
Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County
A popular beach is reopening to the public today. One of our area's favorite beaches is reopening to the public today. Bathtub Beach on Hutchinson Island South has been closed since early November. Hurricane Nicole caused flooding along MacArthur Boulevard. The county's Coastal Engineering Division added sand to reinforce the...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie Boy Scouts building K9 memorial to become Eagle Scouts
Three aspiring Eagle Scouts are working to earn the highest rank in scouting by honoring protectors of their community. K-9s are more than a crime fighting tool. To their handlers, they are like family, and they’re beloved by the communities they serve. Troop 422 Life Scouts Jayce Masters, Ashton...
wflx.com
Recipes for Success training underserved workers for culinary jobs
Preparing people for successful careers as entrepreneurs or employees in the culinary industry is one of the mission of Recipes for Success. "Recipes for Success is a culinary training program designed to break the cycle of under an unemployment in Palm Beach County by matching clients with available jobs in the culinary industry," said Christine Raymond, the executive director and general counsel for Extraordinary Charities.
wflx.com
Jason Candle, Toledo hold off Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton has been good to Jason Candle. Toledo overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit and then held on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to defeat reeling Liberty 21-19 at FAU Stadium. It was the first bowl victory for Toledo (9-5) since Candle made his head coaching debut on the same field in 2015.
