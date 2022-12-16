ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

wyso.org

Ten years after reopening, Evans Bakery closes down

On Friday, the mother and daughter behind Evans Bakery moved busily in the kitchen, working on final orders before they close down. Customers walked in to pick up their orders and others tried to put in last minute requests in time for Christmas. Sarah Fowler was one of them. She...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

From abandoned industrial buildings to vibrant murals: Springfield, Ohio transforms through public art

A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield's crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wyso.org

Major California Defense Firm announces Ohio Expansion

Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton

Bellbrook Joins Local Cities in Chemical Lawsuit; Amber Alert Update - One Child Found, Another Still Missing; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton. Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
DAYTON, OH

