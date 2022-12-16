Read full article on original website
wyso.org
Ten years after reopening, Evans Bakery closes down
On Friday, the mother and daughter behind Evans Bakery moved busily in the kitchen, working on final orders before they close down. Customers walked in to pick up their orders and others tried to put in last minute requests in time for Christmas. Sarah Fowler was one of them. She...
wyso.org
From abandoned industrial buildings to vibrant murals: Springfield, Ohio transforms through public art
A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield's crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.
wyso.org
103-year-old makes each day a story worth telling - just ask her Facebook fans
Iola May Creamer got her first iPad when she was 98 — a Mother’s Day gift from her daughter. Now, at 103-years-old, she’s on her second iPad and has accumulated over 1,100 friends on Facebook, where this spunky centenarian shares reflections on her life growing up and living in Greene County.
wyso.org
Major California Defense Firm announces Ohio Expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
wyso.org
Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton
Bellbrook Joins Local Cities in Chemical Lawsuit; Amber Alert Update - One Child Found, Another Still Missing; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton. Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
wyso.org
Pike County Sentencing; Measles in Clark County; UD Heath Equity Fellowship; New Body Cams
Pike County Massacre Sentencing - George Wagner IV, the man convicted of eight counts of murder for a 2016 massacre in Pike County, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. For The Ohio Newsroom, WOSU’s Steve Brown reports. Measles in Southwest Ohio - Clark...
wyso.org
Despite permit denial, Vesper Energy isn't giving up on plans to build a solar farm in Greene County
An application was denied by the Ohio Power Siting Board for a permit to construct a utility scale solar project in Greene County last week. Now, the company that filed the permit, Vesper Energy , said in a statement to WYSO on Friday, December 16 that it will challenge that ruling to the Ohio Supreme Court.
wyso.org
‘Any level of exposure should be taken seriously’ Bellbrook sues forever chemical manufacturers
The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook said those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” are extremely difficult to break...
wyso.org
Infant found safe at Dayton Airport after abduction prompts AMBER Alert; twin still missing
An infant who was abducted from Columbus last night — prompting an AMBER alert — was found safe at the Dayton International Airport this morning. However, the baby's twin, 5-month-old Kason Thomas, is still missing. Dayton police are searching for Kason. Investigators have identified 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as...
