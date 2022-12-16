Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for a murder in East Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals, Michael Sheppard, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland. East Cleveland police...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man wanted for multiple carjackings, armed robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man wanted for committing multiple crimes in Cuyahoga County was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after a short foot chase Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked down Andre Lovett to a home near the 1800 block of Wymore St. in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police have now issued BOLO, Be-On-the-LookOut for, alerts to Ohio’s five adjoining states to find the woman accused of stealing a car with infant twin brothers inside. Five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from the Donatos...
cleveland19.com
Family of 19-year-old boy shot to death at Akron skate park desperate for justice
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old boy at a skate park on Dec. 12. Zion Neal was at a skate park on Derby Downs Drive a little over a week ago with a group of friends when a fight started, and someone started shooting.
cleveland19.com
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
cleveland19.com
Saudi Arabian man living in Cleveland Heights indicted on weapons charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saudi Arabian man, living in Cleveland Heights, was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of smuggling goods from the United States. Cleveland FBI agents said Abdulrahman Zalah, 30, attempted to export more than 50 automatic and semi-automatic rifle barrels from the United States since April 2022.
cleveland19.com
$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning to injuring two 14-year-old girls in a drive-by shooting. Lonnel Terry was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and other gun related charges. Shaker Heights police said...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
cleveland19.com
42-year-old victim identified in Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
1 month after Streetsboro teen’s suicide, FBI warns of rise in sextortion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert this week, citing a rise in sextortion targeting teenagers through coercion and blackmail. “Victims may feel like there is no way out—it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 7
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 16-year-old Javierre George. George ran away from home on Dec. 7 and has not returned, according to police. If you see George or know where he may be, call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505. Reference...
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
cleveland19.com
65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
cleveland19.com
Canton mayor announces he will not run for a 3rd term
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei announced Wednesday morning he will not run seek re-election for a third term. Bernabei said during his leadership, the government operated without service interruptions through financial hardship, the Covid pandemic and national social strife. He added he also demolished 650 blighted...
cleveland19.com
21-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison murdering teen
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 17-year-old boy after an Akron apartment fight met his fate in court on Dec. 19 - to spend the rest of his days locked up. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced 21-year-old Leeric Campbell of Alphada Avenue to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Dontez Burns in Feb. 2021.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland postal inspector confirms thefts from blue boxes as thieves target Christmas cash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With Christmas cash and checks floating through the mail, local and federal officials are working together to crack down on a trend of mailbox thefts throughout Northern Ohio. Earlier this month, the Broadview Heights Police Department said it received 40 complaints dating back to July. Middleburg...
cleveland19.com
Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Officers responded to the bus garage after an administrator reported one of their bus drivers, Christina Krusinski, 55, tested positive for alcohol during a random screening, police said.
cleveland19.com
Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro police charge man with domestic violence after violent argument
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police and the Metro Swat Team arrested a 49-year-old man Monday evening after what police said was a violent argument inside a home. Streetsboro Police Chief Tricia Wain said officers responded to the 8900 block of Portage Pointe Drive around 7 p.m. after someone inside the residence called 911.
