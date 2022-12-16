ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC 15 News

VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Car chase south of Phoenix on I-10 ends with vehicle rollover

PHOENIX — A car chase of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in a rollover wreck Wednesday morning south of Phoenix, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the vehicle would not pull over after troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at milepost 219, south of Eloy.
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Woman killed in four-vehicle collision

Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Boy hospitalized after being hit and trapped by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Phoenix Monday night. Around 8:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters responded near 48th Street and Broadway Road after a child got hit by a car and was trapped underneath. Phoenix police say the boy was on a toy when a car backed into him. Rescue crews arrived, pulled the boy from under the car, and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigating after man found shot to death on west Phoenix roadway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead on a neighborhood roadway in west Phoenix. Officers were called to the area of 44th Avenue and Crittenden Lane for the report of shots fired shortly before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley

Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale

Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested in May fatal shooting at Phoenix house party

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year at a Phoenix house party, authorities said Monday. Jacob Salinas was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Salinas...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning in the West Valley. Now investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible. Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to the report of a gold Mitsubishi Galant...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

El Mirage police make 21 arrests in drug investigation

PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Tuesday in El Mirage following a five-month drug and firearm investigation, authorities said. The investigation into four properties on the same street near Thompson Ranch Road and the U.S. 60 began in July, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona DPS troopers find body on Loop 101 Agua Fria at Peoria Avenue

PHOENIX – A woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run at a West Valley freeway exit early Monday, authorities said. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers found the 33-year-old Peoria woman’s body near the southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. Troopers said in an...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ

