SFGate
Taylor Swift Doesn’t Make Oscar Shortlist for ‘All Too Well’ Short Film, but Advances for ‘Carolina’ Original Song
Superstar Taylor Swift won’t be making her upcoming directorial debut as an Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Although she is still among the 15 songs still in the running for best original song, her film “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, failed to advance to the next round of voting for best live-action short.
SFGate
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’
One of the more delightful surprises in “Avatar: The Way of Water” is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know the movie’s release plans.
‘1923’ Release Time: What Time Are New Episodes Released on Paramount+?
New episodes of the Yellowstone prequel '1923' release at the same time every Sunday on Paramount+.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.
SFGate
Oscar Music Shortlists: Weeknd, Selena Gomez, ‘RRR’ Songs Make the Cut; ‘Avatar,’ ‘Nope,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Scores Advance
It could be a star-studded musical evening at the Academy Awards come March 12, as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rhianna and the Weeknd are all up for best-song Oscar nominations following today’s announcement of the shortlists in music. Fifteen songs and 15 scores from 2022 movies were selected by...
SFGate
Justin Bieber Close to $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights
Justin Bieber is nearing a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sources confirm to Variety. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The deal, which sources stress is not yet done,...
SFGate
‘A Celebrity in the Land of Celebrities’: Remembering P-22, L.A.’s Favorite Mountain Lion
P-22, the solitary male mountain lion who became a local legend after taking up residence in Los Angeles‘ Griffith Park a decade ago, was euthanized on Saturday due to severe injuries and health problems. The cat, 12 or 13 years old — elderly for a mountain lion — was mourned by Angelenos as a symbol of wildlife conservation amid urban sprawl.
The JoJo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Split Keeps Getting Messier, With A New TikTok From JoJo Referencing An "Unplanned Hookup"
"You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'"
16 Times Celebs Were Called Out For Body-Shaming Other Celebs
When Ashley Graham became the first plus-size model on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, supermodel Cheryl Tiegs told E! News, "I don't like that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr. Oz said, and I'm sticking to it."
