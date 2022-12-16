ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift Doesn’t Make Oscar Shortlist for ‘All Too Well’ Short Film, but Advances for ‘Carolina’ Original Song

Superstar Taylor Swift won’t be making her upcoming directorial debut as an Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Although she is still among the 15 songs still in the running for best original song, her film “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, failed to advance to the next round of voting for best live-action short.
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’

One of the more delightful surprises in “Avatar: The Way of Water” is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know the movie’s release plans.
Brendan Fraser to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Justin Bieber Close to $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber is nearing a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sources confirm to Variety. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The deal, which sources stress is not yet done,...
16 Times Celebs Were Called Out For Body-Shaming Other Celebs

When Ashley Graham became the first plus-size model on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, supermodel Cheryl Tiegs told E! News, "I don't like that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr. Oz said, and I'm sticking to it."

