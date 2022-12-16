Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Claire Curzan Raced 1600 Meters Over 19 Swims At Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Claire Curzan took on an incredibly daunting schedule at the Short Course World Championships. Already scheduled to be the busiest female swimmer on the U.S. roster with five entries coming into the meet, Curzan added the 200 backstroke to her lineup at the last minute after Rhyan White was forced to pull out of the competition due to an undisclosed illness.
swimswam.com
LIVEBARN Race of the Week: USA, Australia Set Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay WR in Epic Tie
Never count out Kyle Chalmers. The 24-year-old Aussie sprint ace erased a 1.3-second deficit on the final leg of the men’s 4×100 medley relay on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, helping his Australian squad tie the United States for gold and set a new world record (3:18.98) along the way.
swimswam.com
6 Men Have Been Sub-19 in the 50 Free Mid-Season, a New Record (By a Lot)
Jordan Crooks (above) is one of 6 men who have been sub-19 seconds in the 50 free already in the fall semester of NCAA swimming. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In 2010, Nathan Adrian very-nearly became the first man to go under 19 seconds (18.99 or better) in the...
swimswam.com
Short Course World Champs DEEP Dive | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne. See full list of topics below:. 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown SC World Champs Deep Dive Introduction. 0:58 Race of the Meet. 9:17 Was the right...
swimswam.com
Gorbenko Downs Two Israeli Records At Short Course Nationals
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli national Short Course Championships kicked off this week, with Anastasia Gorbenko getting off to a quick start. On day one, 19-year-old Gorbenko fired off two national records, first in the women’s 200m back and then in the women’s 50m freestyle. Gorbenko played it...
swimswam.com
200Free Me David Popovici Bane #2 Junior Of All-Time, Break Kiye Romanian Record
SCM (25m) GOLD: Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) – 1:39.72 (Championship Record) Men’s 200 free ke final mein, Romanian Daviv Popovici ne 1:40.79 ki timing ke sath personal best time clocked krte huye new Romanian record set kiya hai, Matthew States ke World Junior Reocrd time 1:40.65 se bass thoda hi piche rah gaye.
swimswam.com
Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Injured Elbow Midway Through Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei revealed on social media that she injured her elbow during the 2022 Short Course World Championships, resulting in her absence from competition in the back half of the meet. Zhang raced six times in Melbourne, including winning bronze and tying the Asian Record...
swimswam.com
Popovici Proved Something To Himself At SC Worlds: “I Am Way Stronger Than I Imagined”
SCM (25m) Despite being arguably the top swimmer of 2022, David Popovici came into last week’s Short Course World Championships doubting himself. Coming off a breakout year that included winning long course world titles in the men’s 100 and 200 free, breaking the world record in the former, the Romanian sensation didn’t believe he had what it took to succeed in the short course pool.
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Earns $86,250 Dollars Worth Of Prize Money From Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) At the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil walks away with $86,250 U.S. dollars worth of prize money—more than twice as much as the next-highest-earning swimmer. $50,000 worth of that prize money comes from the world records she broke in the 50 back and 100 fly, as each world record broken is a $25,000 bonus. Another $30,000 comes from winning golds in the 50 fly, 50 back, and 100 fly, as each gold medal is worth $10,000 each. The other $6,250 of MacNeil’s earnings comes from the two bronze medals she won from being a part of Canada’s 4×100 free and medley relay.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Awards For The 2022 Short Course World Championships — Women’s Edition
SCM (25m) Who would get the female swimmer of the meet award was up to debate for a good portion of this World Championships, but by the last day of the competition, giving the honor to Maggie MacNeil was a no-brainer. The LSU-trained Canadian was one out of two female...
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: Open Water Female Swimmer of The Year – Ana Marcela Cunha
With her 5th World Champs title in the 25k, Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha has arguably established herself as the best female open water swimmer in history. Current photo via Satiro Sodre/SS Press. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 WORLD OPEN WATER FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE...
swimswam.com
Daiya Seto Becomes First Person to Six-Peat at Worlds With Gold In the 400 IM
SCM (25m) World Junior Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF), 2021. Championship Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010. 2021 Champion: 3:56.26, Daiya Seto (JPN) With his win in the 400m IM, Daiya Seto made history on Day 5 of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, becoming the first person to six-peat in an event at Worlds–in either short course or long course.
swimswam.com
Australia Sets 18 National Records At 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) With Australia playing host to the Short Course World Championships for the very first time, the home nation fielded the best roster it has in recent memory to the competition and they produced the results to show for it. Australia sent a stacked 36-member roster that featured the...
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Seeks to Build “World-Class Home of Swimming” For Brisbane 2032
SA Chief Executive Eugénie Buckley announces plan to build a world-class facility for elite swimmers, coaches, and officials to prepare for Brisbane 2032. Stock photo via World Aquatics. Upon joining forces with the country’s peak Olympic, Paralympic, and Commonwealth Games sporting organizations, Swimming Australia shared its plan to build...
swimswam.com
Frederik Lentz Downs Danish Record In SCM 100 Freestyle
SCM (25m) The Danish Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend but not before a national record fell at the hands of Frederik Lentz. 21-year-old Lentz fired off a new Danish standard of 47.09 in the men’s 100m freestyle while leading off his GSC Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
swimswam.com
42-Year-Old Roland Schoeman Rips 19.2 50 Free, 20.4 50 Fly At KMSC Pro-Am
SCY (25 yards) A mix of Masters swimmers, age groupers and current pro Will Licon took to the LISD Westside Aquatic Center in Lewisville, Texas over the weekend for the annual KMSC Pro-Am Classic, hosted by the King Marlin Swim Club. Stealing the show was decorated South African Olympian Roland...
swimswam.com
13-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Breaks 13-14 NAG Record with 4:24.72 500 Free at Sectionals
SCY (25 yards) Results on MeetMobile: “2022 December CA NV Speedo Sect @RMDA v1”. Luka Mijatovic’s otherworldly ascent up the national age group (NAG) rankings hit a new peak this past weekend at the 2022 CA/NV Speedo Sectionals in La Mirada, California. The 13-year-old Pleasanton Seahawks standout snuck...
swimswam.com
William Yang Posts 100 Free PB To Lead Young Talent At NSW State Age Championships
LCM (50m) After a two-year hiatus, the New South Wales Senior State Age Championships returned to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. The 7-day meet saw both veterans and rising stars take to the pool, with nearly 500 athletes taking part in the elite meet. Warringah Aquatic’s Lachlan Davies got the...
swimswam.com
Montserrat Lavenant, Bryden Hattie Claim High Point Honors At Auburn Diving Invite
AUBURN, Ala. – LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant closed out the final day of the Auburn Diving Invitational Tuesday with a school record and victory on platform. She finished with a final score of 336.10 and surpassed Cassie Weil, who held the record since 2015. On the final day,...
swimswam.com
High-Level International Meets For January 2023
Newly-minted short course world champion Kyle Chalmers has historically competed at the South Australian State Championships slated for late January. Current photo via World Aquatics. We’re saying goodbye to the year 2022 and looking ahead to 2023, which brings along with it a host of elite competitions including the FINA...
Comments / 0