Read full article on original website
Related
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection After Singer Slams Merchandise
Watch: Justin Bieber CALLS OUT "Trash" H&M Merch Line. The Justin Bieber H&M line was not here to stay. Two days after the "Peaches" singer urged fans not to purchase the merchandise from H&M that that he says was made without his "permission and approval," the retailer has pulled the collection and issued its own statement about the controversy.
Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kids pull the darnedest pranks. Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.
Bella Hadid Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair Transformation
Watch: Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED ON During Runway Show. Bella Hadid is officially in her blonde era. The supermodel surprised her fans on Dec. 18, unveiling a drastic hair transformation on Instagram Stories. Instead of waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style of dark brunette strands, Bella showcased her new honey-blonde look.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy
Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies
Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. Bumpin' around the Christmas tree. As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos
Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.
Jessica Simpson Shares Festive Holiday Pics With Husband Eric Johnson and Their Kids
Watch: Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times. Jessica Simpson is rocking around the Christmas tree with her family. The "With You" singer, 42, shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit. Alongside selfies with husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell Drew...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Boss Alexander Shares Her Wish After His Death
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom is missing her son. Connie Boss Alexander shared a tribute to the dancer on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the duo chatting during a previous video call on FaceTime. She captioned the Dec. 20 post, "Oh if only I could FT to heaven…"
Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas
This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child...
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack
Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Bathroom Is Decorated With Tabloid Covers
Watch: Gwen Stefani Apologizes to Blake Shelton for BIG Marriage Oops. No doubt Gwen Stefani has great taste, but this design choice might be a bit bananas (b-a-n-a-n-a-s) for some fans. The singer, 53, recently revealed the unique décor she and Blake Shelton have in their home. "When we...
Alex Rodriguez Makes Romance With Jac Cordeiro Instagram Official
Watch: Alex Rodriguez & Jac Cordeiro Confirm Romance With Instagram Post. Alex Rodriguez has officially revealed his relationship with new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The couple made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old fitness guru and his two daughters, Nastaha, 18, and Ella, 14—who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—at a Christmas party.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Demi Moore Jokes About Entering Her “Unhinged Grandma Era” Amid Daughter Rumer’s Pregnancy
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis’ Pregnancy News. Demi Moore is more than happy to take on her biggest role yet: Grandma. After daughter Rumer Willis announced she and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together, the G.I. Jane alum celebrated the news with her own post dedicated to the couple.
Taylor Swift's Oscars Fate for All Too Well Short Film Revealed
Taylor Swift is one step closer to having an Oscar occupy a blank space on her awards shelf—but not for All Too Well. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have revealed its shortlists for several 2023 Oscars categories—and there's some good news and bad news for Swifties. Taylor's path to Oscar victory through her short film All Too Well, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, came to an abrupt roadblock as it was not one of the 15 finalists left in contention to secure a nomination for best-live action short film.
See Pregnant Rumer Willis in Sweet Family Photo With Mom Demi Moore
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News. This milestone is no small affair. Demi Moore gave a look inside daughter Rumer Willis' journey to motherhood by sharing a photo of the pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, surrounded by loved ones at a doctor's appointment.
E! News
228K+
Followers
58K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0