Upcoming sports programs at NOR
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The North of the River has upcoming sports programs for adults, and children to participate. Here is a list of upcoming sports programs. Coed Softball (Spring) Registration 12/6/22 – 1/11/23: League runs 1/17/2-4/23/23. Coed Kickball (spring) Registration 12/6/22 – 1/11/23: League runs 1/18/2-4/12/23.
Autonomous robot revolutionizes a valley high school's sports fields
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — West High School has a new helping hand. One that runs on artificial intelligence who is helping paint athletic fields at this valley high school while saving the custodial staff, time. "It was taking them, two guys doing about ten, ten hours or more to...
Keeping a healthy lifestyle during the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With the weather becoming colder the motivation to stay healthy is running low. This morning Fiona Daghir spoke to functional wellness coach and Bakersfield local, Jennifer Woodward, about how you can still have tasty treats this holiday season without derailing your diet. Find more of...
Walking with the 'Mom Walk Collective'
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A group of mothers is bringing a community together with the 'Mom Walk Collective' group. This morning Fiona Daghir spoke to two mothers about where and when you can join them on their next walk.
Kern County Teen Challenge's second annual Christmas at Roberts Lane
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Teen Challenge is hosting its annual Christmas at Roberts Lane Drive-thru Experience. Since 1969, the Kern County Teen Challenge started with one staff member visiting schools, advising students on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. They also tutor and provide academic support for children, jail visits to juvenile hall/ jail, and crisis counseling.
Bakersfield teen fights for his life battling cancer; family asks for community support
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield Teen has been battling a type of bone cancer since February of 2021. Noah Caceres was a freshman at Ridgeview High School when he was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer; a type of bone cancer that starts in the cells that form bones and sometimes spreads throughout the body.
Pet of the Week: 12/20
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Sydney, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Sydney or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
How to cope with holiday stress
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Words you commonly hear this time of year are joy and peace, but for many, this season brings out the exact opposite feelings. The holidays, many people's favorite season. For some though, it means holiday blues, a reminder of the good times you once had with a loved one who is no longer here to share it with you.
Holiday food safety with Kern Public Health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With many cooking homemade meals this holiday season, Kern Public Health is offering tips and tricks on how to prepare and keep your food safe for eating. This morning Tony Salazar spoke to the Assistant Director of Kern Public Health on the dangers of not...
Kern Reads Virtual Book Clubs at the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — If you are looking to meet new readers, or are interested in reading a new genre the Kern County Library is holding its Kern Reads Virtual Book Clubs. The book clubs offer eBooks, or eAudiobooks on Hoopla Digital, and available at Kern County Library locations.
Fire departments demonstrate dangers of Christmas Trees
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department held a demonstration showing how quickly a Christmas tree can catch fire. According to officials, it is to remind the public about the dangers Christmas trees can pose if not properly maintained and if exposed...
Holiday road safety with the California Highway Patrol
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With many traveling by roads this holiday season the California Highway Patrol will be out in full force to make sure everyone is safe. This morning Officer Tomas Martinez talked about what you can do to get to your destination safely.
California DOJ to investigate southeast Bakersfield officer-involved shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the California Department of Justice will investigate the December 20th officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaving a man dead. According to Bakersfield police, based upon early investigative observations, BPD detectives investigating the officer-involved shooting on December 20th, determined that the...
BPD: Officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaves man dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 20, 2022 at around 9:41 a.m., officers were called to a report from a railroad worker of a man along the railroad tracks armed with a gun and waving it at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace.
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
Arson investigators looking into abandoned structure fire in Downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Fire Department shut down H Street in Downtown Bakersfield due to an abandoned structure fire Monday morning. BFD said the call of an abandoned house fire came in around 4:40 a.m. on December 19th. Officials shut down H Street and redirected traffic southbound.
Arson investigation into abandoned structure fire on Brundage Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update: 12/21/22 (8:30 a.m.) PG&E has restored power to the area. Update: 12/21/22 (7:10 a.m.) The Bakersfield Fire Department has said that the structure was abandoned. The cause of the fire is unknown. They also said arson investigators are heading there, and PG&E will be...
Culichi Town server cited for selling alcohol to minors, three minors cited for buying
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department said one server at Culichi Town was cited for selling alcohol to minors, and three minors were cited for buying the alcohol. According to Delano police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control along...
Kern County Elections Office to recount ballots for Senate District 16
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office announced they will recount the ballots cast in Kern County for the California Senate District 16 election at the request of Republican candidate David Shepard. The request comes following the certification of results with a 20 vote margin out...
