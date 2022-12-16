ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

When is Avatar: The Way of Water streaming on Disney Plus?

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTdNV_0jkObMcz00

A lot has changed since the first Avatar shook up the industry back in 2009. We’re now in the age of streaming – with many moviegoers expecting some of the biggest and newest releases to be available on streaming service mere months after their world premieres.

James Cameron, though, has always done things differently. And we expect that to be the case again with Avatar: The Way of Water eventually finding its home on Disney Plus . Join us below as we dive into all the possibilities surrounding the Avatar sequel’s streaming release date – and what other blockbusters can tell us about when it’s coming to Disney Plus.

When is Avatar: The Way of Water coming to Disney Plus?

As of right now, we simply don’t know. But we have a few ideas. Post-COVID, new releases have typically been placed on streaming services around 45-60 days after hitting theaters. There are, however, some outliers. Marvel Studios’ output have taken up to 70 days to hit streaming, while recent Disney release Strange World is being fast-tracked on to Disney Plus after just 30 days.

These aren’t likely to factor into Avatar: The Way of Water’s streaming plans (which, for the avoidance of doubt, haven’t been announced yet). Instead, we should focus on its closest comparison: Top Gun: Maverick .

Avatar 2 and Tom Cruise’s billion-dollar hit are alike in many ways: they both preach the importance of the cinematic experience, draw in large numbers across particularly busy seasons, and each will – and did – have long legs at the box office.

Top Gun: Maverick was released on May 27, 2022. It won’t hit streaming until December 22, 2022 on Paramount Plus. That’s nearly seven months later – an almost impossibly long wait in today’s day and age.

We can expect The Way of Water to follow a similar path. There may not be a streaming release date, but we shouldn’t expect the Avatar sequel to hit Disney Plus any time before July 2023.

Given the original Avatar’s absurdly long run in cinemas (almost eight months), it may be nearer to August or September before we see the Sullys on our screens. To speculate further, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a Disney Plus release drop simultaneously with Disney’s D23 event, starting September 8, 2023. Circle that in your calendars, just in case.

Want more on Avatar: The Way of Water? Check out our pieces on the Avatar: The Way of Water ending explained.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In

Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
ComicBook

Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'

Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
TheStreet

Disney Movie Franchise May Make a Controversial Move

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has produced countless films, and in retrospect some films are definitely a bit controversial especially in today’s world. Disney’s animated film "Peter Pan" that was released in 1953 portrayed Native Americans in a negative light, and people thought that the 1995 "Pocahontas" might help bring levity to Disney’s portrayal of Native Americans, however both films are still well loved by many.
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed

Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix has cancelled its worst sitcom after one season

Netflix can be brutal when it come to renewing or cancelling its many TV series, and Blockbuster season 2 is the latest casualty to be axed by the streaming service. Blockbuster debuted on Netflix back in November 2022. The Netflix series‘ ten episode run explored the lives, ambitions, and challenges...
New York Post

DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill

In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
Digital Trends

10 villains who need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked

Though Marvel Studios has just about finished Phase Four of its cinematic universe, there are still many powerful supervillains that should be introduced in future projects. There are plenty of evil scientists, ancient demons, and cosmic conquerors that the studio can bring in to face Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In anticipation of the battles to come, here are the villains that need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
thedigitalfix.com

DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman

Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
Deadline

New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic

DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
CNET

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Opens To $134M; Why Pic’s Box Office Fate Will Be Determined Through The Holidays – Sunday AM Update

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU after Saturday PM Update: 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water is coming in close to where we told you last night: $44.5M for Saturday and an opening weekend of $134M. The global $435M start of Avatar 2 puts Disney very close to notching the $4 billion mark worldwide for the year. Despite Avatar: The Way of Water missing its $150M-$175M projections, rival distribution sources and exhibition aren’t bothered –nor do they believe that the sky is falling for cinema– particularly for a movie that cost according to sources (not Disney) at about around $460M...
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Going Down

20th Century Studios has finally released the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's groundbreaking Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water will attempt to leave as much of an impact as the first film, with box office projections estimating that the film will be the biggest hit of 2022. The film has also garnered some pretty good reactions, with the film receiving a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When reviews first came out, The Way of Water had a pretty good 83% fresh rating on the review aggregator site, but now it appears that the rating is starting to go down. As of today, the Avatar sequel is sitting at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, and if it goes lower than 75% it will lose it's Certified Fresh ranking.
CNET

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Feels Like a 3-Hour Disney Ride

Last month my family and I visited Disney World for the first time. Our favorite ride was Avatar: Flight of Passage, a five-minute virtual experience that puts you on the back of a dragon-like Banshee to fly over the mountains of Pandora. I climbed onto a seat that bucked and...
shiftedmag.com

Space Movie 1992 [Gayniggers from Outer Space]

What space movie came out in 1992? This question is trending now on the internet. However, a Reddit discussion first popularized the term “space movie from 1992.” And Google soon ranked the term as one of its top searches, filling out all related auto-suggestions. So, do you know...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
38K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy