The Penn State football family lost an icon with the passing of Franco Harris, a former Penn State running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame player. Harris passed away just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor him and the 50th anniversary of his signature play in the NFL, The Immaculate Reception. Reactions and thoughts came flowing in all day following the news of Harris’ passing, and Penn State head coach James Franklin issued his own statement on a busy day with the start of the early signing period. Franklin called Harris a “true steward of the blue...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO