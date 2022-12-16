Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick Made Controversial Decision After Shocking Loss
The NFL World is desperate to hear from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Sunday afternoon's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England was stunned by Las Vegas in truly shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost in the worst way imaginable as time expired against the...
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Jakobi Meyers tries to explain what happened on final play
Jakobi Meyers is one half of the braintrust that brought us one of the dumbest plays in NFL history. Now he’s trying to explain what he was thinking. Meyers’ New England Patriots were tied with the Las Vegas Raiders at 24 with three seconds left in the game. Rather than attempt a Hail Mary or... The post Jakobi Meyers tries to explain what happened on final play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 16: Packers upset Dolphins; Chiefs survive Seahawks; Bucs escape Cardinals
Week 15 was another wild and unpredictable slate of unpredictable NFL games with no leads safe and no teams immune to late drama. The 2022 regular season has three weeks, so there are plenty more gifts to give. Here's hoping our Week 16 picks against the spread are merry and...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Franklin’s statement on passing of Franco Harris
The Penn State football family lost an icon with the passing of Franco Harris, a former Penn State running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame player. Harris passed away just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor him and the 50th anniversary of his signature play in the NFL, The Immaculate Reception. Reactions and thoughts came flowing in all day following the news of Harris’ passing, and Penn State head coach James Franklin issued his own statement on a busy day with the start of the early signing period. Franklin called Harris a “true steward of the blue...
Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash
When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they may be without their superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts. This past weekend, as the Eagles took on the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder. His availability for Sunday is now being questioned. Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially […] The post Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight
Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
Ryan Tannehill gets crushing injury update as Jaguars close in on Titans
Ryan Tannehill is likely done for the season due to an ankle injury, per Paul Kuharsky. The Tennessee Titans QB suffered the ailment during their narrow 17-14 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. The news comes at a difficult time for Tennessee. The Titans are in the midst of a 4-game losing […] The post Ryan Tannehill gets crushing injury update as Jaguars close in on Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 16
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Giants Worked Out Notable Running Back Tuesday
The Giants already have 1,100-yard rusher Saquon Barkley in their backfield, but that didn't stop them from looking to add some depth on Tuesday. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, New York worked out former Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Henderson was let go of by LA after a...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick leaves door open for more Mac Jones questions
FOXBOROUGH — The last time the New England Patriots suffered an embarrassing loss in the week prior to facing the Cincinnati Bengals, Bill Belichick dropped a catchphrase for the ages. Belichick didn’t provide another “We’re on to Cincinnati” moment on Wednesday, his first press conference of the week ahead...
Rob Gronkowski’s latest tweet will have Tom Brady, Bucs racing to the phone
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in dire need of a boost offensively, and there’s a chance one just fell into their lap. Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Wednesday with a cryptic message, hinting at a potential return from retirement. Tom Brady will be racing to his phone after Gronk fired off the tweet on Wednesday with the playoffs right around the corner.
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals QB situation vs. Buccaneers in dire straits with Colt McCoy injury update
The Arizona Cardinals have quite the quarterback conundrum on their hands. With Kyler Murray out for the season and Colt McCoy dealing with a concussion, Arizona announced its plans to start Trace McSorley in Week 16 vs. the Buccaneers, via Ari Meirov. Kliff Kingsbury revealed the head injury McCoy sustained in Week 15 will keep […] The post Cardinals QB situation vs. Buccaneers in dire straits with Colt McCoy injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker get injury updates for Thursday Night Football vs. Jets
As the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready to face the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, it appears they have received some good and some bad news on the injury front. While it looks like rising star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play, the same can’t be said for rookie edge rusher Travon Walker. On their […] The post Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker get injury updates for Thursday Night Football vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
