ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jakobi Meyers tries to explain what happened on final play

Jakobi Meyers is one half of the braintrust that brought us one of the dumbest plays in NFL history. Now he’s trying to explain what he was thinking. Meyers’ New England Patriots were tied with the Las Vegas Raiders at 24 with three seconds left in the game. Rather than attempt a Hail Mary or... The post Jakobi Meyers tries to explain what happened on final play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Franklin’s statement on passing of Franco Harris

The Penn State football family lost an icon with the passing of Franco Harris, a former Penn State running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame player. Harris passed away just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor him and the 50th anniversary of his signature play in the NFL, The Immaculate Reception. Reactions and thoughts came flowing in all day following the news of Harris’ passing, and Penn State head coach James Franklin issued his own statement on a busy day with the start of the early signing period. Franklin called Harris a “true steward of the blue...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they may be without their superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts. This past weekend, as the Eagles took on the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder. His availability for Sunday is now being questioned. Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially […] The post Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight

Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
ClutchPoints

Ryan Tannehill gets crushing injury update as Jaguars close in on Titans

Ryan Tannehill is likely done for the season due to an ankle injury, per Paul Kuharsky. The Tennessee Titans QB suffered the ailment during their narrow 17-14 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. The news comes at a difficult time for Tennessee. The Titans are in the midst of a 4-game losing […] The post Ryan Tannehill gets crushing injury update as Jaguars close in on Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 16

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
Sporting News

Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
The Spun

Giants Worked Out Notable Running Back Tuesday

The Giants already have 1,100-yard rusher Saquon Barkley in their backfield, but that didn't stop them from looking to add some depth on Tuesday. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, New York worked out former Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Henderson was let go of by LA after a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick leaves door open for more Mac Jones questions

FOXBOROUGH — The last time the New England Patriots suffered an embarrassing loss in the week prior to facing the Cincinnati Bengals, Bill Belichick dropped a catchphrase for the ages. Belichick didn’t provide another “We’re on to Cincinnati” moment on Wednesday, his first press conference of the week ahead...
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals QB situation vs. Buccaneers in dire straits with Colt McCoy injury update

The Arizona Cardinals have quite the quarterback conundrum on their hands. With Kyler Murray out for the season and Colt McCoy dealing with a concussion, Arizona announced its plans to start Trace McSorley in Week 16 vs. the Buccaneers, via Ari Meirov. Kliff Kingsbury revealed the head injury McCoy sustained in Week 15 will keep […] The post Cardinals QB situation vs. Buccaneers in dire straits with Colt McCoy injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker get injury updates for Thursday Night Football vs. Jets

As the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready to face the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, it appears they have received some good and some bad news on the injury front. While it looks like rising star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play, the same can’t be said for rookie edge rusher Travon Walker. On their […] The post Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker get injury updates for Thursday Night Football vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy