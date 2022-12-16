Obituary: Ottie Lee Adams

Ottie Lee Adams, 94, of Cullman passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Cullman, Alabama on May 9, 1928, to Vera and Bruce Payne.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeannie (Bobby) Williams and Vicki Adams; sons, David (Miriam) Adams, Terry (Suzanne) Adams, Tim Adams and Mark (Ashley) Adams; son-in-law, Lynn Garrett; sister, Alvaretta Jordan; brother, Larry Bruce (Betty) Payne; niece, Vanessa (Robin) McDaniel; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant W. Adams Jr.; daughter, Roseanna Garrett; parents; sister, Betty Pope and brother, Harry Payne.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Berlin Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church; burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Garrett, Jonathan Garrett, Andy Adams, Zach Adams, Alex Adams, Kevin Adams, Joshua Parker and Jacob Adams.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home or Samaritan’s Purse – Operation Christmas Child.

Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.