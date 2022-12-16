Obituary: Ronny Joe Carr

Funeral Service for Ronny Joe Carr, age 67, of Cullman and native of Athens, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Ed Green officiating; interment in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Carr passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital with family at his bedside.

Mr. Carr is well-known to the Athens community from operating Carr Radiator & Automotive for many, many years. He also spent most of his life as an avid drag racer, raising his children up there, and eventually introducing the sport he loved so much to Brandon. Even when he couldn’t race himself any longer, he continued to find joy in watching Brandon, his son-in-law, Heath, and granddaughter, Cassie Jo. He even loved it so much that he took a job handing out time slips to the racers many weekends a month. He thoroughly enjoyed this and passing on his knowledge as he did. Ronny loved everyone he came in contact with, especially his children, grandchildren, and his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe Carr and Jean Carr Morris; brother, Billy Don Carr; and grandson, Chance Carr Davis.

He is survived by his daughter, Misty (Heath) Davis of Cullman; son, Brandon Carr of Cullman; grandchildren, Kelsi (Shannon Walker) Davis, Anna Grace (Brody) Quick, Cassie Davis, and Houston Davis all of Cullman; great-grandchildren, Jordan Woodard and Weston Quick; sisters, Sue Murphy, Diane Stanford, Fay (David) Sledge, Kay (Dan) Morrison, and Sherry (Melvin) Emmons; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Brown, Bo Boatner, Dee Goodman, Paul Russell, Dwight Moss, and Mike Hardaway. Honorary pallbearer will be longtime friend, Sam Echols.

Mr. Carr will be tremendously missed by so many who loved him.