Obituary: Sara McCravy Mann

Sarah McCravy Mann was born on May 22, 1927. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 13, 2022. She is a member of West Side Baptist Church in Arab, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jess and Edna Ruth Yates McCravy; and Elsie McCravy; husband, William Dwain Mann; daughter, Brenda (Jim) Gray; sons: Michael Wayne Mann and Danny Mann; grandson, Michael Shane Mann and brothers: Billy McCravy and Bobby McCravy.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelia (Jim) Timmerman; daughter-in-law, Janice Mann; grandchildren, Evan, Blake and Kyle Timmerman, Joshua Gray, Crystal Mann Henderson, LeeAnne (Ed) Jernigan, Patrick (Summer) Sularin and Trina (George) Waites; great grandchildren, Zoey and Liam Timmerman, Dylan Culbertson, Kaitlyn and Taylor Anderson, Collin Taylor, Will and Wesley Waites, Anna, Sarah Beth and Joe Sularin and Julianna Jernigan; sister, Annie Ruth Culver; brother, Jerry McCravy; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.