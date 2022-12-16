ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attalla, AL

Obituary: Grace Skinner

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UQmI_0jkOb4pA00

Grace Skinner, age 91, of Attalla, Alabama formerly of Cullman passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Cullman to Roy and Fannie Davis Hightower. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Skinner and her parents.

Survivors are her daughter, Rita (David) King of Rainbow City Alabama; sister, Ethel Lee Nail of Hanceville;  grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) King, Laura (Blake) Mayo; great grandchildren, Hannah Mayo, Libby Mayo, Paxtin King and Ben Mayo.

A graveside memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Moss Service Funeral Home directing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wanda Jean Calvert

Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Calvert, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Waters officiating, interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Calvert passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 20, 1941, to Edward and Lottie Baggett. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Verley Calvert Sr. Survivors include her children, Linda (Tommy) Murphree, Verley Gene (Crystal) Calvert Jr., and Martha Wilbanks; grandchildren, Brent (Amanda) Daniel, Amy (Robbie) Feenker, Kayla (Ed) Bailey, Lindsey Murphree, Madalyn (Tate) Brown, Karsen Wilbanks, and Levi Calvert; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Deborah) Baggett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darlene Smith Blalock

Darlene Smith Blalock, 85, of Huntsville passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 29, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Bell; brother, Terry (Shirley) Smith; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda) Hyatt and Casey (Molly) Bell; great grandchildren, Garrett Hyatt, Lane Hyatt and one great grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Lee Smith and Lois Dye Long; husband, Junior Blalock; daughter, Marie Sullins. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Cullman City Cemetery.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny S. Hinkle

Danny S. Hinkle, age 70, of Vinemont, Alabama gained his wings on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Danny was born in Langdale, Alabama on Sept. 23, 1952, to J.B. and Marianne Gillenwaters Hinkle. Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He lived life to the fullest surrounded by his family. He worked for 36 years for Willing Corporation and upon retirement, found his work passion, Storage Auctions. Danny and our daughter started a new phase by opening an Auction House that has kept them busy until his health declined. Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Marianne G. Elliott; father, J.B. Hinkle; and brother-in-law, Chip Campbell. Memorial services for Danny will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Poer Hinkle; daughter, Katie (Corey) Hinkle Bowens; grandson, John Chipper Bowens; dad, Bobby O. Elliott; sisters, Kathy Campbell, Karen (Wayne) Poer; brother, Jay (Amy) Hinkle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Wayne Yeager

Graveside Service for Justin Wayne Yeager, age 46, of Baileyton, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Cemetery with Jerry Harper officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Yeager passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1976, to Jimmy and Judy Yeager. He loved Auburn, fishing, playing the guitar, and watching basketball. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Judy Yeager; sister, Jordan Yeager; and special cousin, Dylan Keller.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: George “Pokey” Ronald Pattillo

George Ronald Pattillo, “Pokey” age 80 of Cullman died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard E. and Marcille Goodlett Pattillo; his brother, Keith E. Pattillo; and his son Clark Pattillo. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Virginia Self Pattillo; son, Patrick Pattillo, grandson, Justin Clark Pattillo; daughter-in-law, Daphne Byram Pattillo; and sister-in-law, Debra Dobbs Pattillo. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from noon until the Celebration of Mr. Pattillo’s life that will begin at 2 p.m. in Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Richter officiating. Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Artena Stanley Hunt

Artena Stanley Hunt, 83, of Hanceville, AL, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and Gran and will be dearly missed by all. Artena was born on April 2, 1939, to Arthur and Ethel Stanley in Marion County, AL. She was third in the line of nine children. The family moved to Arkadelphia, AL when Artena was a child. At 14 years of age, Artena married Clarence Bobby Hunt and they were married almost 60 years until Bobby passed away Dec. 30, 2019. They had four children...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard G. Stimson

Graveside funeral services for Richard G. Stimson, age 82 of Tullahoma, Tennessee formerly of Hanceville, will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor John Jenkins officiating. Mr. Stimson was born in Anselma, Pennsylvania on Aug. 13, 1940, to Glen and Dorothy Hoyt Stimson. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville for over 40 years, and he also served as the Fire Chief at Hanceville Fire Department for several years. He passed away at his home in Tennessee on Dec. 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Dorothy Stimson; three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Myra Stimson; children, Shelley (Charles) Patton, Joan (Kevin) McCeary and Richard (Kelly) Stimson, Jr.; grandchildren, M. Curtis Doyle III, Jonothan Doyle, Rebecca Bingham, Brittany McCreary, Jessica Stinson, Jami Barnes, Forrest McCreary and Olivia McCreary; nine great grandchildren. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville in memory of Richard.
TULLAHOMA, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lisa Elaine Pearson

Funeral services for Lisa Elaine Pearson of Hanceville will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Hanceville. The burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Reverend Junior Wolfe and Reverend Jonathan Blackstock will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Mrs. Pearson was born on Feb. 19, 1963, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She died at the age of 59 on Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence in Hanceville. Survivors include her husband, Nathan Pearson; children, Bradley Flowers (Emily), April Thomas (Alex Lamar), Kandice Downs (Jordan) and Kevin Pearson (Haley); grandchildren, Hunter Flowers, Charlie Flowers, Aerin Flowers, Zeb Flowers, Baylyn Thomas, Raylee Thomas, Maddison Downs, Myleigh Downs, Mackenzie Downs, Gibson Pearson, Cadence Pearson, Tyler Pearson, and one on the way; siblings, Larry McCostlin, Maria Townsend, Scotty McCostlin and Jimmy McCostlin; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pearson was preceded in death by her father, Montroy McCostlin; mother, Billy (Oliver) Mallory; brother, Rickey McCostlin; and stepfather, James Mallory. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pearson Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: L.C. Everett

Funeral service for L.C. Everett, 79, of Logan will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Zion Grove Cemetery.  Minister Barbara Trussell will officiate.  Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Everett family. Mr. Everett passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence.  He was born July 16, 1943, to Shellow Sherman and Dovie Irene Hanners Everett.  He loved fishing, hunting, working on lawn mowers and selling at trade day. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Shellow Everett. Survivors include his son, Kevin Everett; daughter, Angela Johnson (Tracy Hulsey); brother, Sherman (Jamie) Everett; sister, Brenda Carpenter; grandchildren, Kayla & Patrick Clowers, Zach & Kelsey Hancock, Robyn and Justin Roberts, Christian & Maresa Hulsey, Delana Everett, Devin and Hannah Everett, Destine and Zach Drake, Tuff Everett, Bella Everett; three nephews, and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Zach Hancock, Devin Everett, Justin Roberts, Josh Carpenter, J.D. Smith, Eddie Graves and Zach Drake.
LOGAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jamie Patrick Yarbrough

A memorial service is incomplete at this time for Jamie Patrick Yarbrough, 53, of Hanceville. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yarbrough family. Jamie passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Dec. 10, 1969. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Yarbrough; father, James T. Yarbrough; brother, Gary Yarbrough; sister, Linda King. Survivors include his brothers, Randall (Judy) Yarbrough, Jeff (Patricia) Yarbrough; first cousin who was like a brother, Michael (Brandi) Benjamin; nieces and nephews, Randy (Tammy) Yarbrough, Stacy (Chris) Ragland, Teri (Phillip) Tyree, Christi (Tony) Trevino, Jennifer Yarbrough, Kevin (Brittany) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Greaver, Garrett Yarbrough, Casey (Bambi) Marcum, Hilary (Mitchell) Thomas, Sabrina (Adam) Dunn, Briana (Kyle) Schuman; and a host of great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Performers enchant in ‘The Nutcracker’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Under the tutelage of artistic director and owner Elaine Willingham, Cullman Ballet Theatre School and The Cullman Ballet Company presented “The Nutcracker” Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre on the Wallace State Community College campus.  “I want to thank the fabulous faculty at Cullman Ballet Theatre School and the wonderful dancers that auditioned and all the parents that volunteered to make this weekend’s production possible,” Willingham shared. “A very special thank you to the hard-working, sweet dancers of the Cullman Ballet Company that continue to always work hard and share their love of...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Coach has made a difference in me’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman.   The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11:  “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: David Michael Munger

We are saddened to announce the passing of David Michael Munger on Dec. 14, 2022, due to a long term illness. He was 64 years old but led a fulfilling life. David worked his way through the ranks as a firefighter for the City of Cullman eventually settling at the top as fire chief for a number of years. Upon retirement, he continued on as a fire investigator. He loved cooking, working in his garden, woodworking and vacationing at the beach, but his greatest joy came from his three grandkids. David is survived by his wife, Sherry, his children, Brittany (Tige) Rodgers and Jason (Anna) Munger, his three grandchildren, Macnair Rodgers, and Eleanor and Matilda Munger as well as five siblings: James (Karen), Tom (Connie), Billy (Carmen), Matt (Melissa) and Christy Munger. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Patricia Munger. An informal memorial service will be held at the chapel at Stone Bridge Farms on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Munger family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Yuvonne Betty White

Mrs. Yuvonne Betty White, age 88, of Union Grove passed away Dec. 14, 2022, at her residence.  She was formerly of Jones Chapel, Alabama.  She was born in Winston County, Alabama, Dec. 18, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband, James White; her parents, Hershel and Verna Mae Tyree Morton; two brothers, Jay Morton, James ‘Jim’ Morton; sister, Gwendolyn Fortenberry.  She was known to many as Granny White. She is survived by her three daughters, Wanda (Dale) Bates, Shela White, Janice (Bennette) Hayes; seven grandchildren, Keith (Lisa) Bates, Josh (Leah) Bates, Cortney Bates, Lee Ann (Brad) Lawrence, Cindy (Keith) Risner, Tonya (Dusty) Miller, Justin (Sarah) Hayes; seven great-grandchildren, Eli Bates, Austin & Gracie Lawrence, Lucas & Kensi Miller, Tyler and Abby Risner; family and friends. The family requests no flowers please. A graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 21st, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery.  Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the White family.
UNION GROVE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sara McCravy Mann

Sarah McCravy Mann was born on May 22, 1927. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 13, 2022. She is a member of West Side Baptist Church in Arab, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jess and Edna Ruth Yates McCravy; and Elsie McCravy; husband, William Dwain Mann; daughter, Brenda (Jim) Gray; sons: Michael Wayne Mann and Danny Mann; grandson, Michael Shane Mann and brothers: Billy McCravy and Bobby McCravy. Survivors include her daughter, Shelia (Jim) Timmerman; daughter-in-law, Janice Mann; grandchildren, Evan, Blake and Kyle Timmerman, Joshua Gray, Crystal Mann Henderson, LeeAnne (Ed) Jernigan, Patrick (Summer) Sularin and Trina (George) Waites; great grandchildren, Zoey and Liam Timmerman, Dylan Culbertson, Kaitlyn and Taylor Anderson, Collin Taylor, Will and Wesley Waites, Anna, Sarah Beth and Joe Sularin and Julianna Jernigan; sister, Annie Ruth Culver; brother, Jerry McCravy; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronny Joe Carr

Funeral Service for Ronny Joe Carr, age 67, of Cullman and native of Athens, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Ed Green officiating; interment in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Carr passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital with family at his bedside. Mr. Carr is well-known to the Athens community from operating Carr Radiator & Automotive for many, many years. He also spent most of his life as...
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wilma Jean Bland

Graveside funeral services for Wilma Jean Bland, age 84 of Hanceville, will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Dr. David McGowin and Pastor Tom Richter will officiate the service. Mrs. Bland was born on July 23, 1938, in Montgomery, Alabama to James Sticher and Lois Jackson Sticher. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hanceville for 49 years and was currently a member of First Baptist Church Cullman. Wilma worked many years at Hanceville High School as a teacher’s aid and later went to work at Romines Apparel Store until...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ottie Lee Adams

Ottie Lee Adams, 94, of Cullman passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Cullman, Alabama on May 9, 1928, to Vera and Bruce Payne. She is survived by her daughters, Jeannie (Bobby) Williams and Vicki Adams; sons, David (Miriam) Adams, Terry (Suzanne) Adams, Tim Adams and Mark (Ashley) Adams; son-in-law, Lynn Garrett; sister, Alvaretta Jordan; brother, Larry Bruce (Betty) Payne; niece, Vanessa (Robin) McDaniel; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant W. Adams Jr.; daughter, Roseanna Garrett; parents; sister, Betty Pope and brother, Harry Payne. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Berlin Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church; burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Garrett, Jonathan Garrett, Andy Adams, Zach Adams, Alex Adams, Kevin Adams, Joshua Parker and Jacob Adams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home or Samaritan’s Purse – Operation Christmas Child. Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy