Obituary: Grace Skinner

Grace Skinner, age 91, of Attalla, Alabama formerly of Cullman passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Cullman to Roy and Fannie Davis Hightower. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Skinner and her parents.

Survivors are her daughter, Rita (David) King of Rainbow City Alabama; sister, Ethel Lee Nail of Hanceville; grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) King, Laura (Blake) Mayo; great grandchildren, Hannah Mayo, Libby Mayo, Paxtin King and Ben Mayo.

A graveside memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Moss Service Funeral Home directing.