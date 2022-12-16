Obituary: Yuvonne Betty White

Mrs. Yuvonne Betty White, age 88, of Union Grove passed away Dec. 14, 2022, at her residence. She was formerly of Jones Chapel, Alabama. She was born in Winston County, Alabama, Dec. 18, 1933.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James White; her parents, Hershel and Verna Mae Tyree Morton; two brothers, Jay Morton, James ‘Jim’ Morton; sister, Gwendolyn Fortenberry. She was known to many as Granny White.

She is survived by her three daughters, Wanda (Dale) Bates, Shela White, Janice (Bennette) Hayes; seven grandchildren, Keith (Lisa) Bates, Josh (Leah) Bates, Cortney Bates, Lee Ann (Brad) Lawrence, Cindy (Keith) Risner, Tonya (Dusty) Miller, Justin (Sarah) Hayes; seven great-grandchildren, Eli Bates, Austin & Gracie Lawrence, Lucas & Kensi Miller, Tyler and Abby Risner; family and friends.

The family requests no flowers please.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 21st, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery.

