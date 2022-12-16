Read full article on original website
Jensen Ackles Admits He "Pushed Hard" to Play Joel in 'The Last of Us' Series
The countdown has begun for HBO’s highly-anticipated series, The Last of Us. The series adaptation of PlayStation's popular video game of the same name will debut in January with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively. By the looks of the images and trailers released so far, the two actors seem to have embodied their characters and fans are already loving them. However, there was another fan-favorite actor who had Joel’s role “high up” on his radar. The Boys' star, Jensen Ackles, revealed that he was really interested in playing the leading role that ultimately went to Pascal.
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
'Rick and Morty's Season 6 Finale Sets Up the Hunt for Rick Prime
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 10. Rick and Morty has just wrapped up its well-executed sixth season and left the audience with an entirely new outlook on the future of the show. After temporarily closing the chapter on the previously most prominent oppositional character, "Evil Morty," Rick Prime stepped into this role. The finale episode, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation" included key reveals and turning points to set up the main priority of Rick and Morty's next season, hunting the most callous Rick. Grandfather and grandson will team up to do this most challenging task together.
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls “Extremely Toxic” Set Experience
While the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever go down in history as one of - if not the most - iconic shows of our time, specifically when it comes to female empowerment, things came crashing down for the fandom over the last few years following claims of sexism and misconduct. It all began in early 2021 with Charisma Carpenter, who played stuck-up cheerleader-turned-demon hunter Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel, came out with allegations against universe creator, Joss Whedon. To barely graze the surface, Carpenter reported a terrible working environment with Whedon’s toxicity at the center of it. From there, several other franchise stars including Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg aired their grievances about the upsetting conditions they faced while working on the series.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Patti LuPone
Just when you start to think the Marvel casting department can’t surprise you anymore, some more shocking casting news gets dropped. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway legend Patti LuPone is set to be the next surprise to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the WandaVision spinoff Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
'Mythic Quest' Hands Out Real Christmas Bonuses to Lucky Fans
Employees of Mythic Quest were finally compensated for their hard year of work during the Christmas episode "The 12 Hours of Christmas," and now the show has awarded fans with Christmas bonuses of their own for simply surviving the year and watching the hit comedy. Over on Instagram, CEO David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) and his assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) offered fans the chance at a $1,000 bonus if they shared their best stories from 2022 to the series' official page. They then surprised several lucky fans with a video call thanking them for their loyalty to the fictional company and awarding them with their cash for a hard year's work.
Josh Lucas Is Doing the Best Young Kevin Costner Impersonation on 'Yellowstone'
Editor's note: The below contains light spoilers for Season 5 of Yellowstone.It's easy to be a fan of Josh Lucas. Whether it is through his work in Sweet Home Alabama or for those of us (me, I'm talking about me) who loved him in American Psycho, he's one of those actors that you realize you love without actively thinking about it. And if you're not watching him on Yellowstone, then you are really missing out on some of his best work — especially in the most recent episode.
'The L Word: Generation Q': Joey Lauren Adams Talks Joining Season 3 & Filming The Dating Game With Margaret Cho
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.]. The third season of the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q explores love, friendship and family, in all of their forms, but while some relationships are strengthened and others are reignited, some are also not faring so well. While Alice’s (Leisha Hailey) love life has been a bit chaotic recently, a connection with Taylor (Joey Lauren Adams), a barista she met on the set of her show, leads to exploring something deeper, but also makes them realize that they don’t really know each other at all.
'Chicago Med' Season 8 Casts 'Big Sky's T. V. Carpio
T. V. Carpio has joined the cast of NBC’s medical drama Chicago Med, with plans for her character to “shake things up.” Carpio’s casting comes after multiple cast exits this year. As revealed by Deadline, Carpio will be joining the cast of Chicago Med in a...
New 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' Images See Idris Elba Return to Chase Evil
Luther is back! The much-awaited sequel movie featuring Idris Elba as the titular troubled sleuth will debut on Netflix next year. Ever since the series wrapped with the fifth season in 2019 fans have been rallying for a movie and that has come to fruition now with Luther: The Fallen Sun. Now we have another new look at the upcoming feature. The new image doesn’t provide any context but sees Luther in an alleyway, determinately walking towards danger. The production design from the original series continues with the red lighting all around and the costume department brings back Luther’s signature red tie.
‘Wednesday’: 10 Weaknesses Wednesday Addams Doesn’t Want You to Know
With this Netflix's dark comedy series being told from the perspective of the Addams family's eldest child, Wednesday, viewers get to learn more about this deadpan, gothic teenager as she gradually evolves. From her arrival at Nevermore to defeating the villainous Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), many become a part of Wednesday’s journey and gradual development, learning to love and understand her weird nature. The series has become incredibly popular, with Wednesday being a major reason for its success. However, as the season progresses, it becomes clear that Wednesday, although a fascinating character, has her flaws.
'Stonehouse' Trailer Features Matthew Macfadyen as a Politician Who Faked His Own Death
Britbox released today a trailer for their upcoming miniseries Stonehouse. Based on real-life events, the story centers around the title character (played by Succession's Matthew Macfadyen), a British politician who’s accused of espionage, forgery, theft, and fraud in the early 70s. Divided in three episodes, the series is set to premiere in mid-January and depict how mental health issues were (badly) handled not many years ago.
'The Witcher' Showrunner Lauren Hissrich on Giving Henry Cavill a "Heroic" Send-Off
The Witcher and Henry Cavill’s fandom is currently experiencing quite a few tribulations! In October this year, the lead star announced his departure from the franchise after Season 3. In his stead, Liam Hemsworth will be taking on the beloved role of Geralt of Rivia alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan’s Ciri. While the exact reason for Cavill’s exit is being kept tightly under wraps by Netfix and the actor, recently showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich spoke about giving him a “heroic send-off” as well as teased what’s in store for Hemsworth’s iteration of the character.
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals How He Accidentally Wrecked the Future of '1883'
If there’s one thing that Paramount+ executives don’t regret, it's having said yes to the Yellowstone project. The Kevin Costner-led series not only ended up becoming one of the streaming platform’s tentpole series – with viewership numbers reaching new records every season – but also spawned the creation of spin-offs that have become incredibly popular. But one person underestimated the Yellowstone-verse potential: Its own creator. In an interview with Deadline, director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan reveals that he made a huge mistake with one of the spin-offs, 1883.
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
10 Best Movies With Actors Also Directing, According to Letterboxd
There is nothing easy when it comes to directing and acting, but it takes a certain degree of talent for an actor to be both the star and director. Some directors are known for minor cameos in their pictures such as Alfred Hitchcock and Quentin Tarantino but others have played main characters including Clint Eastwood, Spike Lee and Mel Gibson.
'George & Tammy' Creator Abe Sylvia and Georgette Jones on the Music, the Country Icons, and Telling the Truth
The Showtime series George & Tammy explores the complicated relationship of country music power couple George Jones (Oscar nominee Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain), whose love story was troubled while their music was iconic. The “First Lady of Country Music” with the hugely successful song “Stand by Your Man” was a loving mother who was determined to keep going, no matter what life threw at her, and the once-in-a-lifetime voice known for “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” widely considered to be the greatest country song of all time, were always in sync on stage, even when their personal demons tore them apart.
'Next Goal Wins' Release Date Pushed to Fall 2023
The next goal wins, but what happens when the goalpost keeps moving? It looks like Taika Waititi's long-awaited soccer film, Next Goal Wins, will have to learn the hard way as the film's release date has been pushed back, yet again. Next Goal Wins was set to be released to theaters by Searchlight Pictures on April 21, 2023. However, the film is now set to be released on September 22, 2023.
