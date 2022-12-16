ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
MACON, GA
Salvation Army of Greater Macon distributes toys from Angel Tree Project

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army of Greater Macon is making sure every child will have a present under the tree for Christmas this year. Residents lined up to receive gifts Monday as volunteers rounded up presents for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree giveaway. Sgt. Melissa White...
MACON, GA
81-year-old killed in Hancock County fire

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early in December, a fire in Hancock County killed an 81-year-old on Barnes Road. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, investigators responded to a morning home fire on Barnes Road after neighbors reported hearing a woman shouting before hearing an explosion and seeing fire at the residence.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Macon man dies after being struck by vehicle on December 18

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who was struck by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue on Sunday, December 18 has died. That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who identified the victim as 64-year-old Emanuel Jones. Jones, who told 41NBC this is the 13th pedestrian death in...
MACON, GA
Dodge County 19-year-old charged with Arson

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19-year-old from Eastman is being charged with arson. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Investigators were called out from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to respond to a residential structure fire on Ninth Avenue in Eastman, this fire caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house that was uninhabited at the time.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
Man shoots at Georgia State Patrol Trooper during chase

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a second officer involved shooting in Middle Georgia on Tuesday. This one happening in Houston County. Investigators say a Georgia State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard around 11...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Johnson County “Operation Sleighride” leads to drug bust, arrests

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with Laurens County deputies, Georgia State Patrol Troopers, and Department of Corrections K-9 units worked together to put on “Operation Sleighride”, which resulted in 19 felony arrests and 14 misdemeanor arrests. The enforcement campaign was put...
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA

