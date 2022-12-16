Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Teen arrested for car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
neareport.com
$5,000 stolen in Jonesboro home break-in
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro resident’s home was broken into and a major theft committed, a report filed on Sunday with JPD said. Police responded around 10:28 PM on December 18 to the Links Apartments. At some point between 5:40 PM and 10:15 PM the same day, someone was able to get into an apartment through an unlocked bedroom window. During the entry, the blinds were damaged but the suspect was only getting started.
Kait 8
House damaged in fully-involved fire
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
neareport.com
Suspect arrested after hit and run
JONESBORO, Ark. – A suspect ended up being arrested on Sunday in Jonesboro after police say he rear-ended a victim and then left the scene. The accident happened around noon December 18 at the 3200-block of East Johnson Avenue. Police responded to the hit and run accident where a 75-year-old woman was the victim, but the suspect didn’t remain at the scene.
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
Kait 8
Gearing your car up for freezing temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays around the corner, many will be hitting the road. However, with single-digit temperatures in the forecast, there could be issues with your car and you need to be prepared. Changing out your windshield wipers and making sure your oil is changed is key,...
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested for catalytic converter theft
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 53-year-old Paragould man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter. Police arrested Russell Collins on Monday, Dec. 19 for first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property $1,000 or less. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
whiterivernow.com
Report on fatal tractor-trailer accident released by state police
More details of a fatal tractor-trailer accident just north of Batesville earlier this month have been released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the state police’s fatality report, an International Harvester driven by Mark A. Spinks, 56, of Concord, was southbound in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 167 on Dec. 6 when it began traveling in a southeast direction and then “crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic and entered the northbound shoulder” before it struck the “ditch/creek embankment” and came to a rest. Spinks was killed in the accident.
Kait 8
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searched for a man that went hunting Sunday. He is now found. Police found the man right before 9 Sunday evening. According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening. They were told the man went...
Kait 8
Juvenile dies in car crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
Kait 8
Warming shelter in Paragould set to open its doors
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One spot in Greene County is opening its doors for those people who need a spot to get warm. The gym inside the Greater Vision Church in Paragould will be opened as a warming shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23 with freezing temperatures in the forecast.
Kait 8
City prepares for the impending winter weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is business as usual right now for the city of Jonesboro ahead of the frigid temperature and snow chances moving in. Homeless citizens are looking for a warm place to stay during the cold spell, but the city is not accommodating them unless need be. Despite multiple other communities opening warming shelters for their displaced residents.
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway. The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company. Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to...
Kait 8
WORKING FOR YOU: Driving safe as cold weather approaches
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wintry weather will make its way into Arkansas soon and the roads will become a concern for drivers. Shawn Nance, Jonesboro Fire Battalion Chief, named one common denominator in accidents during wintry weather. “People don’t allow themselves enough time to get from point A to point...
Kait 8
Police chief questions report on Jonesboro officer death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a Jonesboro police officer has been in question for months, but it is now known what caused officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks to take his last breath. In a letter sent on Thursday, Dec. 15, Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley credited health...
Kait 8
Dec. 21: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting a bit colder today than yesterday, but we should end up in the same spot. Temperatures in the mid-40s but with a little less sunshine this afternoon. While we do have some snow in the forecast, the bigger issue will be the temperatures and wind chills!
Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase
Authorities say that Lucas Henson burned 7 acres of Mark Twain National Forest, pointed a crossbow at a federal agent and ran into a river on his way to getting arrested
Kait 8
Greene County park sees additional funding
DELAPLAINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A small community in Greene County has been granted some big money to bring some longtime renovations. The town of Delaplaine announced on Monday, Dec. 19 it had been chosen to receive a $100,000 FUN Park Grant. Officials said they were excited to use the money...
Kait 8
Law enforcement officer passes away
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
