Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
District 9 Boys’ Basketball Leading Scorers Through Dec. 17, 2022
District 9 boys’ basketball leading scorers through Dec. 17, 2022. RK PLAYER TEAM G POINTS AVG.
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 20, 2022 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Eisenhower Edges Warren; Clearfield Blanks Hollidaysburg
WARREN, Pa. – Eisenhower and Warren teamed up to “White Out” cancer in Tuesday’s match, and on the mat, it was a competitive 42-30 win for Eisenhower. The annual match raises funds for the Warren Cancer Center in memory of former Warren coach Dean Johnson. It’s...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion Girls’ Basketball
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as A-C Valley travels to Clarion in KSAC girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game from Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on all of the YDL Sports Network...
d9and10sports.com
Brookville Balance Tops Franklin in Battle of Defending District 3A Champions
FRANKLIN, Pa. – In a battle of defending district Class 3A champions, District 9 Brookville used a 14-5 third-quarter run to beat District 10 Franklin, 57-42. Dec. 19 District 9 Recaps • Dec. 19 District 10 Recaps. “Coming into the season 3-2 (Brookville’s record heading into the game),...
Comments / 0