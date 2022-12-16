Read full article on original website
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
nbcboston.com
‘Do Your Research': Ex-Walpole Cop Claims Town Sabotaged Police Chief Job
A former high-ranking police officer is suing the Town of Walpole and an ex-elected official for missing out on a police chief position in another community, accusing them of releasing confidential details about a secret agreement that allowed him to seek employment elsewhere while he faced a sexual assault allegation.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of using chainsaw at police department, dangling children from window pleads not guilty
A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty after police say he used a chainsaw at a police department and dangling two young children from a window. Brien J. Buckley, 35, was arraigned at Quincy District Court and entered a plea of not guilty according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
Fitchburg Man Indicted In Slaying Of Worcester Mother Of 2, Wounding Her Mom: DA
A Worcester grand jury this week indicted a Fitchburg man in the shooting death of a 41-year-old mother of two and her mom. Keith Jones, 32, faces a slew of charges stemming from the July 16 shooting at 629 Cambridge Street, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. Felicia Obeng, 41,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness
BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
Bail Revoked: Boston Man Accused Of Strangling 2 Children Staying In Jail: DA
A 36-year-old man accused of attacking a 12 and 14-year-old girl at an apartment in Boston last week will await his day in court behind bars, a judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 20, authorities said. Michael Fairweather is charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on …
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
capecod.com
Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges
SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
Drug Bakery: Braintree Police Find $100K Worth In THC Candy At Local Business
Authorities uncovered thousands of dollars in products after getting a tip about a suspected illegal THC candy operation at a South Shore business last week. The Braintree Police Narcotics Unit searched a commercial business on Mill Lane in Braintree where officers discovered an ille…
framinghamsource.com
OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol
BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest
Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG
Landlords are often accused of painting over wall outlets, but one landlord was much more extreme, cutting corners to commit $20,000 worth of fraud, according to authorities. Thomas Theriault, of Haverhill, allegedly lied on state rent subsidy documents indicating that he had apartments inspec…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
Police Drone Finds 2-Year-Old MA Girl Missing After Mother's Stabbing Arrest
A 2-year-old girl who went missing after her mother allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old victim was found with the help of drone technology, according to authorities.The child's mother, 25-year-old Angel-Leah Duarte, was reported for stabbing by a neighbor when the bloody victim of Duarte's crime s…
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Cohasset man arrested after barricading himself in home with children, threatening police with chainsaw
Both children are younger than five, the Cohasset police chief said. A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly barricading himself inside a Cohasset home with two young children and, earlier in the day, trying to cut through the door of the town’s police station with a chainsaw. Cohasset...
Drunk Driver Found Napping On Interstate On-Ramp With Gun, Drugs: DA
A traffic jam on an I-93 on-ramp started early Monday morning after police said an intoxicated man decided to take a nap in his car that was filled with marijuana, more than $8,500 in cash, and a loaded pistol. James Charles Knight, 45, faces charges of operating under the influence, ille…
