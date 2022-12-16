Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold over the Next Few Days Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday! A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow has begun over the region this afternoon and will continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if stranded outside.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Appanoose; Clarke; Davis; Decatur; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold over the Next Few Days Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday! A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and a brief period of light freezing mist will begin during the afternoon with snow tonight, continuing through Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions are possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...Central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tonight to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. Areas of blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the combinations of blowing snow, possible blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if stranded outside.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Grundy, Jasper, Marshall, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Grundy; Jasper; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Tama Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold over the Next Few Days Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday! A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow will begin this afternoon and continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...Portions of Northern and Central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if stranded outside.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at 511ia.org. Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette; Winneshiek Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some .Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel. As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Winneshiek, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Cass by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Cass Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold over the Next Few Days Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday! A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and a brief period of light freezing mist will continue into the evening today, then snow will continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and into Friday night when blizzard conditions are possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...Southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. Areas of blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the combination of blowing snow, possible blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if stranded outside.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at 511mn.org or 511ia.org. Target Area: Floyd; Howard; Mitchell Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some .Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel. As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...All of central Iowa. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night. Snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Strong winds and extreme cold Thursday into Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions. Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0