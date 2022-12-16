"I don't get that to this day, like the whole sportsmanship”- Mikal Bridges speaks on Zion Williamson’s controversial end-of-game dunk against the Phoenix Suns

Suns forward Mikal Bridges shared his thoughts on Pelicans forward Zion Williamson’s choice to throw down an unnecessary dunk at the end of their game

Mikal Bridges © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have been the center of the most drama in the NBA this season. The hot start to the season for the Suns has since died down, as they are on a five-game losing streak. Putting aside all of the Jae Crowder drama, Phoenix has faced some adversity through their 28 games this season. The Suns have had to play half their games without All-Star point guard Chris Paul . However, even when he plays, he has yet to contribute much. The most recent drama to take over the Suns community was Zion Williamson's 360-windmill dunk at the end of their first matchup.

Mikal Bridges could care less about Williamson's antics.

Bridges recently went on former NBA player J.J. Reddick's podcast and discussed the incident in the loss to the Pelicans. While the team displayed frustration and anger towards the Pelicans' bench, Bridges explained that they weren't all that upset.

" No, no. For me, personally, hell no. Sh*t, I was the one that went and dunked that thing last year, and I was T'd up. I was like, yeah, I'm dunking it ." - Bridges when asked by Reddick if he actually cared about the incident.

Bridges would do the same thing as Zion

Other players on the team did, however, display frustration. This person is Cam Payne, as he began the push that led to a crowd of players on the court. Bridges explained that Payne saw somebody, and their actions set him off, leading to the altercation.

" I mean, it's whatever, like, we lost. I don't get that; I don't get that to this day like the whole sportsmanship. Like, bro, like, play to the end. Like, I get it sometimes, but like yeah, if you're fired up, and your team got a little rivalry with, you're gonna go as crazy as you can ."

Bridges made his opinion very clear, essentially saying they have every right to do what they want until the clock strikes double zeroes. Unlike fellow teammates, Bridges has remained calm and collected, brushing the situation off. Deandre Ayton went as far as to say that teams are playing harder against the Suns than they typically do against other teams. This statement is ridiculous, and the understanding point-of-view from Bridges is much easier to support. "Unwritten rules" will be broken, but players don't need to be ridiculed when they do so. Williamson's apology seemed sincere and put the situation to rest.