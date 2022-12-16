I grew up in the heart of the Midwest — Minnesota is no joke this time of year, so I like to think that I am very well-equipped to tackle the New York City winters with ease. Forty-degree days? Easy, I just need a light coat. I regard the wintertime in the East Coast as mild (my friends think I’m crazy), but alas, I’ve experienced worse, and even though the way I layer up is vastly different here than I do in Minneapolis, there is one thing I’ll always advocate for having come winter: a solid pair of boots.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO