Deseret News

10 of the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon

How much do Lululemon leggings cost? Can you buy Lululemon on Amazon? Are there Lululemon knockoffs? These Lululemon dupes are ridiculously similar to the real thing. Here are 10 of the best Lululemon knockoffs on Amazon.
TechRadar

Amazon Christmas sale: last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day

Save money and score a last-minute gift? Amazon's Christmas sale allows you to do just that with fantastic deals on a wide range of gifts, including air fryers, earbuds, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best last-minute gifts from Amazon's Christmas sale that arrive before December 25.
GOBankingRates

4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...
ktalnews.com

Best casserole dish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
In Style

Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year

I grew up in the heart of the Midwest — Minnesota is no joke this time of year, so I like to think that I am very well-equipped to tackle the New York City winters with ease. Forty-degree days? Easy, I just need a light coat. I regard the wintertime in the East Coast as mild (my friends think I’m crazy), but alas, I’ve experienced worse, and even though the way I layer up is vastly different here than I do in Minneapolis, there is one thing I’ll always advocate for having come winter: a solid pair of boots.
CNET

This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
