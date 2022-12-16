Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN
Save big on celeb-loved slippers, podiatrist-approved sneakers, and my favorite buttery soft leggings.
Hurry! The Lululemon Belt Bag That's Always Out of Stock Is Available Right Now
Camila Cabello and Lucy Hale are both fans.
Save a Whopping 72% On the Top-Rated Massage Gun Shoppers Call a 'Life Saver' for Pain
This is one Black Friday deal you don't want to miss.
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Hair Treatment That Adds ‘Inches’ To Strands
Shoppers with thin hair call this strengthening formula “a must.”
10 of the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon
How much do Lululemon leggings cost? Can you buy Lululemon on Amazon? Are there Lululemon knockoffs? These Lululemon dupes are ridiculously similar to the real thing. Here are 10 of the best Lululemon knockoffs on Amazon.
Chip Gaines’ Fans Can’t Get Over How Little He’s Changed in a Decade: ‘I Think We Need His Skincare Routine’
Some of Chip Gaines' fans couldn't get over his youthful appearance in photos from a recent photo shoot with Joanna Gaines.
Drew Barrymore Calls Cutting Out Alcohol a 'Quiet, Confident Process'
The actress shares how's she's prioritizing healthy habits in a new interview.
TechRadar
Amazon Christmas sale: last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day
Save money and score a last-minute gift? Amazon's Christmas sale allows you to do just that with fantastic deals on a wide range of gifts, including air fryers, earbuds, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best last-minute gifts from Amazon's Christmas sale that arrive before December 25.
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...
Bethenny Frankel Feels 'A Responsibility to Be Honest' On Social Media
Plus, the reality TV star shares her "relaxed" approach to building healthy habits.
ktalnews.com
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
Dietitians Weigh In On Panera's Viral Charged Lemonade
Find out if you really need to be concerned about the high caffeine and sugar content in the drink everyone is talking about on TikTok.
Jennifer Lopez's 'Rich Girl Nails' Are So Easy to Copy
J. Lo went with a simple but eye-catching manicure ahead of Thanksgiving.
BHG
Nespresso, Tempur-Pedic, iRobot, and More Are Up to 81% Off During Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event
Just in time for the holidays, Amazon launched a new sale to take advantage of: the Very Merry Deals event. Find last-minute gifts, plus discounts on bedding, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more. During this sale, you can shop major brands like Tempur-Pedic, Nespresso, Le Creuset, iRobot, Bissell, and Keurig, all at a discount.
Alicia Keys Shared a Peek at Her Morning Cycling Workout
See the singer's Instagram video and learn about the benefits of hopping on a bike.
This Ariana Grande-Approved Outdoor Voices Fleece Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Days
Shop the massive sitewide sale to score more bestsellers.
In Style
Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year
I grew up in the heart of the Midwest — Minnesota is no joke this time of year, so I like to think that I am very well-equipped to tackle the New York City winters with ease. Forty-degree days? Easy, I just need a light coat. I regard the wintertime in the East Coast as mild (my friends think I’m crazy), but alas, I’ve experienced worse, and even though the way I layer up is vastly different here than I do in Minneapolis, there is one thing I’ll always advocate for having come winter: a solid pair of boots.
Can A Handful Of Almonds A Day Keep The Weight Gain Away?
Recent research has studied a possible correlation between eating almonds and appetite regulation. Here's exactly what the research has found.
Try Jessica Alba's Gym Workout, Straight from Her Trainer
It includes bursts of cardio in between upper- and lower-body moves and core exercises.
CNET
This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
Shape Magazine
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT
Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.
Comments / 0