Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Be prepared for hazardous travel, possible power outages during Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn approaches, officials are encouraging Wisconsinites to take necessary steps now to ensure they are prepared. Winter Storm Brooklyn is forecasted to arrive in the area Wednesday night, snowing overnight and much into Thursday. Friday the storm will bring strong winds, producing blizzard-like conditions. In...
Fox11online.com
Emergency officials warn Wisconsinites to prepare for Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, the federal government is urging residents to be prepared. According to Regional Administrator Tom Sivak with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Winter Storm Brooklyn is one of the largest storms the agency has seen this season. FEMA is...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin travel officials see busy holiday season, despite winter storm concerns
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- If you plan on traveling this week for the holidays, plan for delays. Our next weathermaker could have a major impact on the roads and the skies. Santa has no problems when traveling the sky with the help of his flying reindeer and magic sleigh. With the wind and snow being predicted, you'll be wishing you had your very own when traveling as well.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. There's a Winter Storm watch in effect for all...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX floats over icy Shawano Lake
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Iced-over Shawano Lake appears to have lured in some anglers. As SKYFOX soared over the winterscape, several ice shanties set up on shop on the lake. According to Shawano Lake fishing reports, the ice is about 8 inches thick right now. If you plan to go out...
Fox11online.com
Stay safe and warm this winter with WPS tips
(WLUK) -- With frigid temperatures in the forecast, it's important to be prepared. Extremely cold air is expected across the state this week and into the holidays, which can lead to dangerous conditions. Wisconsin Public Service is offering the following tips to help keep Wisconsinites safe and warm:. Space heater...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu-related death of the season
(WLUK) -- State health officials confirmed a child diagnosed with influenza has died. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says this is the first pediatric influenza-associated death of the 2022-2023 season. Officials did not say how old the child was or where the child was from. Nationwide, 30 pediatric...
Fox11online.com
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
Comments / 0