GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- If you plan on traveling this week for the holidays, plan for delays. Our next weathermaker could have a major impact on the roads and the skies. Santa has no problems when traveling the sky with the help of his flying reindeer and magic sleigh. With the wind and snow being predicted, you'll be wishing you had your very own when traveling as well.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO