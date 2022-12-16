Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Late surge by ‘Cats falls short in 66-58 loss
BLANCHESTER – Blanchester’s 24-point eruption in the fourth quarter was not enough to make up Clermont Northeastern’s wire-to-wire lead, leaving the Wildcats with a 66-58 Tuesday night loss at BHS. The ‘Cats’ record blemishes into 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the SBAAC National Division. They travel to...
wnewsj.com
Massie JV boys notch win over Tigers
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys reserve basketball team defeated Bethel-Tate 36-33 Tuesday night at Brian P. Mudd Court. Brady Russell led the Falcons with 13 points.
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV edges Panthers 26-24
EBER — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Miami Trace 26-24 Tuesday night. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 11 points. Brynn Conley scored seven points for WHS while Lilly Trentman had five and Emma Adams had two. Lauren Diels scored one point.
wnewsj.com
Falcons end 3-game losing streak with 66-60 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a 66-60 win in a chippy, fast-paced game, the Clinton-Massie boys basketball ended its 3-game losing streak Tuesday against Bethel-Tate at Brian P. Mudd Court. Clinton-Massie is 3-5 on the year. Bethel-Tate falls to 5-3 Ryan Dillion led Clinton-Massie with 19 points and was followed...
wnewsj.com
8th grade Falcons win nailbiter 39-37
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 39-37 Monday in a nail-biter at Andy Copeland Gym. Massie had a 21-2 lead at halftime but a 6 for 25 performance at the free throw line allowed the Rockets to get back in it. Cobe Euton had 16 points to...
wnewsj.com
Hot Falcons sweep Astros at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie swept East Clinton in bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Massie girls were easy winners against the Astros 2018 to 1574. “Minor setback, but they will bounce back,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “Couldn’t get the pin to fall our way.”
wnewsj.com
EC 8th grade girls win first of season 15-9
The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team won its first game of the season Monday over Blanchester, 15-9. Sahara Tate had nine points for the Astros while Kenzi Terrell had three and Ezzy Robinson had three. East Clinton has just five players on its roster, coach Steven Sodini said....
wnewsj.com
Blanchester 8th grade boys holds off East Clinton
The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 38-32 Monday. Blanchester led much of the first half but the teams were tied 23-23 going to the fourth quarter. Braden Behymer had seven points in the fourth for the Wildcats, hitting on five of six from the free throw...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane wrestlers storm Franklin, Western Brown (UPDATED with quotes, story)
MOUNT ORAB — Wilmington won two matches Saturday at the Western Brown tri-match. The Hurricane stormed Franklin 54-21 then saddled the Broncos with a 52-21 defeat. A trio of WHS wrestlers won two matches on the mat, Thane McCoy at 144, Kaison Dodge at 157 and Thad Stuckey at 165.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA donates toys for Christmas
The East Clinton FFA chapter held its annual Christmas meeting and helped to serve people in the community on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Members participated in the official meeting before breaking off and doing several different activities, including sorting toys from the Toys for Tots drive and making Christmas cards for children who are spending their holiday season in the hospital.
wnewsj.com
Providing some holiday cheer for seniors
BLANCHESTER – Council on Aging (COA) staff worked to make the holidays a little brighter for some Blanchester older adults by delivering wrapped Christmas gifts. The project, “Be a Santa for a Senior,” was designed to provide holiday cheer – and some much-needed items – to older adults at Westminster Court, a subsidized senior housing complex in Blanchester, managed by Episcopal Retirement Services.
wnewsj.com
A small act of kindness
WILMINGTON — A local teacher is hoping her small act of kindness helps and inspires others. Jane Taylor, Wilmington Middle School’s art teacher, recently crafted over 20 teddy bears and donated them to Wilmington Hope House. Taylor told the News Journal she was on medical leave for a...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Savings Bank celebrates renovation
Wilmington Savings Banks held a holiday-style open house on Thursday to celebrate the expansive renovation of its 184 North South St. location in Wilmington. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion. The event was catered by local vendor, Baker St. Culinary. “We...
wnewsj.com
EMA: Extreme cold heading to county
WILMINGTON — Extreme cold is heading to Clinton County this Christmas. The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) sent out an email advising locals to prep themselves for weather the agency describes as “life-threatening extreme cold intrusion that will impact” the area between late Thursday and Sunday.
wnewsj.com
Last walk-in COVID/flu vaccination clinic of year today
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Health District will host the last “Walk-In” COVID & flu vaccination clinic of the year today from 1-4 p.m at the Clinton County Annex Building’s community room. Bring your medical card(s). The health district offices will be closed between Dec. 23-26 for...
wnewsj.com
ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.
Through the week ending Dec. 24: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. CONTINUING IMPACT. I-71 Bridge Replacement –...
wnewsj.com
WC’s Peace Resource Center receives grant to digitize archival materials
In the mid-1950s, Barbara Reynolds and her family circumnavigated the globe in a yacht, “Phoenix of Hiroshima,” protesting the use and development of nuclear weapons, a four-year voyage that culminated with an internationally famous protest of the United States’ nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands in 1958.
wnewsj.com
City water dept.: Prepare for frigid temps
WILMINGTON — With frigid weather in the forecast for late this week, the Wilmington Water Department is reminding customers they need to be proactive to prevent the pipes in their home from freezing. Older homes and those with crawl spaces are especially susceptible to having pipes freeze. Wind gusts...
