calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Lakers News: Chris Paul Reacts To Patrick Beverley's Toothless Taunts
CP3's Suns obliterated Pat Bev's Lakers last night.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Lakers Land 76ers’ Tobias Harris In Bold 3-Team Trade Scenario
Before any NBA season begins, we make the best predictions that we can. Yet, without fail, it’s a fool’s endeavor. The NBA is simply too unpredictable. Teams that looked poised to contend will falter, and teams will surpass expectations as well. To say that we’re making educated guesses may be an overstatement.
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Jordan Poole's Hilarious Reaction After Career Night vs. Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole went off vs. Toronto
Report confirms what everybody seemingly knows: Something is amiss with the Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls were a team on the rise last season, but recently, a report has confirmed what many basketball fans have suspected: something is amiss with the Bulls organization
Warriors Final Injury Report, Available Players And Starting Lineup Against The Nets
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Grant Hill gets brutally honest on nearly forming Magic Big 3 with Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady
Tim Duncan was one of the last few lifers in the NBA. This legend spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, and it’s really hard to imagine the Hall of Fame big man playing for any other team. As it turns out, however, Duncan nearly joined the Orlando Magic early in his career […] The post Grant Hill gets brutally honest on nearly forming Magic Big 3 with Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid fires ‘impossible’ warning shot to East contenders
Joel Embiid expressed his confidence in the Philadelphia 76ers during a recent interview, per Talkin’ NBA. “We just worried about ourselves,” Embiid said. “When we are at our best, we can beat anybody. It’s gonna be almost impossible to beat us.” The Sixers have dealt with injury concerns during the 2022-2023 campaign. They are in […] The post Joel Embiid fires ‘impossible’ warning shot to East contenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green: Warriors Learning How to Win Without Steph Curry
The Warriors finally got a win without Steph Curry
Pelicans' Zion Williamson placed in health and safety protocols
Zion Williamson's placement in the league's health and safety protocols means he will miss at least Thursday's game against the Spurs.
RUMOR: Magic’s asking price in potential Mo Bamba trade, revealed
The Orlando Magic are open to trading Mo Bamba, but of course it comes with quite the price. According to latest reports, the Magic are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Bamba. Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, “league executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round […] The post RUMOR: Magic’s asking price in potential Mo Bamba trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
