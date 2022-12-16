ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke

From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grant Hill gets brutally honest on nearly forming Magic Big 3 with Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady

Tim Duncan was one of the last few lifers in the NBA. This legend spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, and it’s really hard to imagine the Hall of Fame big man playing for any other team. As it turns out, however, Duncan nearly joined the Orlando Magic early in his career […] The post Grant Hill gets brutally honest on nearly forming Magic Big 3 with Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid fires ‘impossible’ warning shot to East contenders

Joel Embiid expressed his confidence in the Philadelphia 76ers during a recent interview, per Talkin’ NBA. “We just worried about ourselves,” Embiid said. “When we are at our best, we can beat anybody. It’s gonna be almost impossible to beat us.” The Sixers have dealt with injury concerns during the 2022-2023 campaign. They are in […] The post Joel Embiid fires ‘impossible’ warning shot to East contenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Magic’s asking price in potential Mo Bamba trade, revealed

The Orlando Magic are open to trading Mo Bamba, but of course it comes with quite the price. According to latest reports, the Magic are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Bamba. Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, “league executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round […] The post RUMOR: Magic’s asking price in potential Mo Bamba trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
