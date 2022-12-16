Tim Duncan was one of the last few lifers in the NBA. This legend spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, and it’s really hard to imagine the Hall of Fame big man playing for any other team. As it turns out, however, Duncan nearly joined the Orlando Magic early in his career […] The post Grant Hill gets brutally honest on nearly forming Magic Big 3 with Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady appeared first on ClutchPoints.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO