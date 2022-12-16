ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year

MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy.  The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
MIAMI, FL
Wildcats Today

4-Star Linebacker Jayvant Brown Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky football has its first surprise of the Early Signing Period.  Jayvant Brown — a 4-star linebacker out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — has announced his commitment to the Wildcats:  Brown is the No. 397 overall player in the 2023 class, the No. 30 LB and No. 74 ...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Miami football reshuffling continues with LB Avery Huff transfer

Fourth-Year Redshirt Sophomore linebacker Avery Huff became the 18th Miami football player to enter the transfer portal when he announced his departure via social media on Monday night. In three seasons on the active roster, Huff finished with eight tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss and one pass defended. Huff signed...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station

Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Duo steals over $180K in rental cars from South Florida airport

Miami, FL - A duo has been arrested for stealing more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from a South Florida airport. Miami police arrested 27-year-old Anseca Calix and 28-year-old Israel Omari Smith on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Police say the pair were involved in...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
HIALEAH, FL

