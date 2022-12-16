Read full article on original website
Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year
MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy. The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
Miami Central Rockets continue state championship streak after beating American Heritage in FHSAA State Championships Football Class 2M
MIAMI (WSVN) - Sustaining greatestness is the only way of life for the Miami Central Rockets, and after securing yet another state championship, the rocket nation wants national attached to their school name. Boasting nine state titles with seven coming in the last decade, Miami Central has always been recognized...
South Florida Stars Making College Choices During Early Signing Day Wednesday
High schools across Miami-Dade and Broward will be buzzing Wednesday as some of the top football talent in the area announce their college choices. In its sixth year, the early signing day period runs through Friday and allows athletes a chance to sign their letter of intent and enroll in the selected college for the spring semester.
4-Star Linebacker Jayvant Brown Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky football has its first surprise of the Early Signing Period. Jayvant Brown — a 4-star linebacker out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — has announced his commitment to the Wildcats: Brown is the No. 397 overall player in the 2023 class, the No. 30 LB and No. 74 ...
Miami football reshuffling continues with LB Avery Huff transfer
Fourth-Year Redshirt Sophomore linebacker Avery Huff became the 18th Miami football player to enter the transfer portal when he announced his departure via social media on Monday night. In three seasons on the active roster, Huff finished with eight tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss and one pass defended. Huff signed...
Nation’s Best Pass rusher: Miami Commitment Rueben Bain?
Analyzing the talents of Miami Central defensive end Rueben Bain.
Miami Lands American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher
Miami Hurricanes gain Mark Fletcher’s commitment.
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station
Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
Duo steals over $180K in rental cars from South Florida airport
Miami, FL - A duo has been arrested for stealing more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from a South Florida airport. Miami police arrested 27-year-old Anseca Calix and 28-year-old Israel Omari Smith on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Police say the pair were involved in...
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FedEx driver pronounced dead in Coral Gables neighborhood after truck hits tree
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood. Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday. 7Skyforce hovered above scene as...
Two Florida Resort Housekeepers Get Into A Brawl, Cutting Each Other With Knives
Two resort housekeepers in Florida were arrested Wednesday for stabbing and cutting each other with knives during an argument, according to authorities. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Rock Reef Resort in Key Largo at approximately 9:48 a.m. regarding a fight. There were
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
Broward School Aide Accused of Touching Students Faced Similar Allegations in 2021
An aide at a Pembroke Pines high school arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision had been investigated for similar accusations last year but was never prosecuted, records showed. John Harrison Smith, 53, was arrested Tuesday on charges that include lewd and lascivious molestation...
Detectives Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Two Teens in Fort Lauderdale Nightclub
Detectives are searching for a man who they said stabbed two teen girls inside a Fort Lauderdale nightclub. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. back on Nov. 27 at SWAY nightclub at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Wednesday. Officers who responded to the club found two...
1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
