Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Washington Examiner
The new Republican-controlled House should investigate the 2020 summer riots
Jan. 6 is in the news a lot and portrayed as an unforgivable act that must never occur again. Many people, including left-wing politicians, pundits, and even social media users, repeatedly condemn the attacks even almost two years later. And all of it is true. The Capitol riot was an abhorrent event. Yet, I noticed a recurring pattern that while many bemoan the destruction of Jan. 6, these same people ignore the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots from 2020. And, not only are these rioters ignored, they are even celebrated, such as in Washington D.C., where they painted a street with a BLM mural. It's a disgusting double standard and something that must immediately change.
Twitter blue: AOC gets fact-checked after attempted attack on Republicans
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized Republicans for refusing to support increasing the minimum wage, prompting a fact-check from Twitter that showed both parties have failed to raise that number over the last decade.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Washington Examiner
Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries
Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
Zelenskiy gives Biden military medal from HIMARS unit captain
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of American support for Ukraine's defense against a Russian onslaught.
Washington Examiner
12 woke earmarks in omnibus spending bill
Congressional leadership released a massive $1.85 trillion “omnibus” spending bill early Tuesday. This 4,155-page bill is filled with woke policies to advance the Left’s extreme agenda to remake America using your tax dollars. It is unprecedented for a lame-duck Congress to jam through an omnibus spending bill...
Washington Examiner
'You're man of the year': Biden greets Zelensky at the White House
President Joe Biden has greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in what is Zelensky's first trip outside of Ukraine after Russia invaded his country last year. "I'm delighted you could make the trip," Biden told Zelensky Wednesday in the Oval Office. "We will support Ukraine pursuing a...
Washington Examiner
Voters: Biden has ‘made America worse’
Just three years since voter optimism about the future of the nation peaked, many now believe that America’s best days are behind it and they blame President Joe Biden for snuffing out their hopes. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, just 38% said that the nation’s best days lie...
Washington Examiner
The ACLU’s alternative border reality
Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.
Washington Examiner
‘Doesn’t get him anywhere’: House Republican slams McCarthy for sounding ‘naive’
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) fired back after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed he would personally stop the bills of people who passed the $1.7 trillion spending bill if elected House speaker next month. "[Kevin] can do that if he wants, but it doesn't get him anywhere. I mean,...
Washington Examiner
The Left’s new worries about an ‘imperial court’ are risible
For the Left, judges are “imperial” only when the judges reach non-leftist results. For decades, the Left and its house organ, the New York Times, belittled conservatives for worrying about judges who aggregate too much power. Now that the Supreme Court has a more conservative majority, the New York Times’s Adam Liptak joins fellow leftists who suddenly worry that, yes, judges have too much power.
New bipartisan bill would force Big Tech to give researchers internal data
New bipartisan legislation would force Big Tech companies to hand over internal data to third-party researchers.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee: What's ahead for Trump criminal referrals at DOJ
All eyes are on the Department of Justice after the House Jan. 6 committee made criminal referrals related to former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election, recommendations that were seen by legal experts as a symbolic but powerful message to federal prosecutors. In likely its final public...
Washington Examiner
Biden faces renewed border pressure as Title 42 hangs in the balance
President Joe Biden has faced criticism for his handling of the southern border since the early days of his term, but with Title 42 potentially expiring and record numbers of immigrants crossing each week, the issue may finally be attracting more widespread attention. The Supreme Court has temporarily paused lifting...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court sets critical date for fate of student loan cancellation for millions
The Supreme Court released its February argument calendar Monday, revealing the justices will consider two major challenges to the Biden administration plan to forgive millions of borrowers' student debt on Feb. 28. Last week, the justices also decided to take up another loan-related challenge in Department of Education v. Brown,...
Trump's taxes released: Four key takeaways after obsessed-over info finally made public
The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release a trove of documents detailing Donald Trump’s tax returns, giving public access to long-awaited information related to the former president’s financial records.
