Former staffer suing NY Attorney General James

By Aidan Joly
 5 days ago

( WIVB ) — A former staffer for New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the AG and her former longtime chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan . The lawsuit states that on November 17, 2021, Khan sexually assaulted Sofia Quintanar at a fundraiser event at a Brooklyn bar.

Quintanar is a former Deputy Press Secretary for AG James. The lawsuit says Khan took Quintanar outside during the event and forcibly kissed her. Then, when back inside, was following her around the fundraiser.

It is allegedly not the first time that Khan sexually assaulted a co-worker. He was accused of doing so in 2017. An investigation into Khan was opened in October, which led to his resignation.

Quintanar was not working for the Attorney General’s office at the time of the alleged assault. She was coming off a position as the Communications Director for the campaign for Byron Brown’s write-in candidacy for Buffalo Mayor in 2021.

Documents released: AG top aide sexual harassment probe

The Attorney General’s office said in a statement to NEWS10 sister station WIVB : “We took the allegations brought to our office seriously and engaged in decisive, prompt and appropriate action.”

