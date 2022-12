University's Lyla Byers, left, and Hannah Stemple, right, battle Wheeling Park's Alexis Bordas (30) for control of the ball Thursday night. (Benjamin Powell/The Dominion Post)

MORGANTOWN — The University girls’ basketball team wants to make it to the state tournament this season. Any doubts that they can took a big hit Thursday as the homestanding Hawks knocke

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers