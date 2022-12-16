Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
Warriors Final Injury Report, Available Players And Starting Lineup Against The Nets
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes (knee) questionable for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hayes is dealing with a knee contusion and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Philadelphia. Hayes' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (hand) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis' availability is currently in limbo after he was listed as questionable with left hand soreness. Expect Richaun Holmes to see more playing time if Sabonis is ruled out. Sabonis' current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 12/21/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Texans' Nico Collins (foot) DNP again on Wednesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Tennessee Titans. Collins remained absent from practice on Wednesday, his second missed practice this week. Barring a turnaround, he appears to be headed toward another missed game in Week 16. Collins...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford for inactive Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Gafford will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with an illness. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gafford to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's projection includes 10.4 points, 7.4...
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell (thigh) questionable for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion and is questionable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.5 minutes against the Timberwolves. Powell's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable for Tuesday's game versus Suns
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis' status is now in question after Washington's center came down with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes on Tuesday night if Porzingis is ruled out. Porzingis' current Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga (illness) available for Warriors on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) is active for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Kuminga will suit up in New York after he was listed with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 13.7 points, 5.5...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Courtland Sutton (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) will be limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sutton will return to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 13. He still needs to make it through the week without a setback, but his presence at practice on Wednesday opens the door to a potential return in Week 16.
numberfire.com
Grant Williams (illness) probable for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williams is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable for Wednesday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against Indiana. Williams' Wednesday projection includes 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic's availability is currently in the air after he was unable to suit up on Sunday with calf soreness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 56.1 FanDuel points per game to centers, Drew Eubanks should see more minutes at the five if Nurkic is ruled out.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 12/20/22: Working Around Questionable Tags
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 10/20/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
Comments / 0