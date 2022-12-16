Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) will be limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sutton will return to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 13. He still needs to make it through the week without a setback, but his presence at practice on Wednesday opens the door to a potential return in Week 16.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO