When Napoleon Bonaparte was forced to abdicate his throne as the emperor of France in 1814 and was banished to the island of Elba, his exile was intended to be permanent. But only 10 months later, he returned—undaunted—to reclaim his crown. His demise came shortly after his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, when he was sent to the remote island of Saint Helena, officially marking the end of his reign of dominance.

