Conor McGregor: Leon Edwards’ KO of Kamaru Usman not just best comeback, it’s ‘everything of the year’
Conor McGregor thinks Leon Edwards’ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 should win all the awards. Edwards came from behind to land a stunning head kick knockout of Usman in their title fight in August. Edwards was down on the scorecards and was being written off by the commentary before he landed the stunning blow in with less than a minute remaining in Round 5 to capture the welterweight title.
Steelers to host Raiders as Franco Harris tribute turns to sadness
The sudden passing Wednesday of Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the eve of the Steelers retiring his jersey and city celebrating one of iconic moments in NFL history has cast a pall over Saturday's Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game.
Vince McMahon’s Planned WWE Comeback Is a Terrible Idea
When Napoleon Bonaparte was forced to abdicate his throne as the emperor of France in 1814 and was banished to the island of Elba, his exile was intended to be permanent. But only 10 months later, he returned—undaunted—to reclaim his crown. His demise came shortly after his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, when he was sent to the remote island of Saint Helena, officially marking the end of his reign of dominance.
